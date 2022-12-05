Read full article on original website
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz
In what is easily the biggest choke job of the season, Jordan Poole and Golden State Warriors lost to the Utah Jazz, 124-123, despite leading by four points with just 13 seconds left. A late-game turnover doomed the Warriors, allowing Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio to easily bank the game-winning dunk. It came after Malik Beasley […] The post VIDEO: Jordan Poole, Warriors pull brutal 4-point choke job in final seconds vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors make James Wiseman move after recent demotion
The Golden State Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League, the team announced on Tuesday. Wiseman was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on November 15th after falling out of Steve Kerr’s rotation. He began 2022-23 as the Warriors’ backup center, part of bench units that struggled mightily on both sides of the ball, a driving force behind the defending champions’ ugly 3-7 start.
Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated
The aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic scandal is still in full swing — at least if you consider how sportswear giants Nike decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets superstar after he pushed an antisemitic film on Twitter. Kyrie seems to be pleased by this recent development, though. The All-Star point guard quickly […] The post Nets star Kyrie Irving’s savage act against Nike after getting his contract terminated appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat
The Los Angeles Clippers will have Paul George, but will not have Kawhi Leonard against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The team announced that Leonard would miss the game as part of his injury management program and it being the second-half of a back-to-back set. The Clippers played Wednesday night against […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard out, Paul George in vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA
Jayson Tatum took care of business on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Suns on their own home court. In fact, you might say that the Boston Celtics did more than just take care of business after humiliating the Suns with a 125-98 blowout win at the Footprint Center. The Celtics are currently sitting on […] The post Jayson Tatum delivers harsh reality check for Celtics despite having best record in NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers
It was just a three-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, but it definitely was not short in action. The last matchup of the day was between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and boy did these two teams put on a show. So much so, that Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to ‘crazy’ finish in Portland as Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ends Damian Lillard, Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Lions predictions for Week 14 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings has a lot more riding on it than it usually does this time of year. For the first time in a very long time, the Lions still have a shot at the playoffs as mid-December approaches. It’s a bit of a long shot, but they are mathematically alive and playing very well as of late.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers
In Week 14, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will be taking on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night football. In a game between two of the NFL’s most explosive teams, all eyes will be watching. Ahead of this Dolphins – Chargers game, we will be making our Week 14 Dolphins […] The post Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manny Pacquiao’s 3-word reaction to Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson squaring up vs. Warriors
If there’s anything Filipinos are most known for in the international sports scene, it’s their undying love for basketball (despite their national team’s uneven results) and their stellar performances in boxing over the years. It’s not that often that those two intersect, but when they do, it’s a sight to behold. Just ask Manny Pacquiao […] The post Manny Pacquiao’s 3-word reaction to Jazz’ Jordan Clarkson squaring up vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Lakers’ Anthony Davis exits game vs. Cavs, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers having won four games in a row. The biggest reason for the recent success has been Anthony Davis’ performance. He has been playing at an MVP level as of late. Over the last two games, Davis has dropped 99 points on 70 percent shooting […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis exits game vs. Cavs, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers held trade talks with Knicks for sought-after ex-lottery pick
The Los Angeles Lakers have improved significantly with their shooting of late, and this has been a major factor in their recent surge. Be that as it may, there’s no denying that this team still needs help, particularly in the wing area. This is exactly why the Lakers are now being linked to a trade […] The post RUMOR: Lakers held trade talks with Knicks for sought-after ex-lottery pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to emotional Cavs tribute video
No matter how many times Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has gone back to play against his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, he can seemingly never truly expect what will be waiting for him at the Cavs’ Rocket Mortgage Arena. “Yeah, a little bit,” LeBron James said when asked if a tribute video surprised him in […] The post LeBron James reacts to emotional Cavs tribute video appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chandler Parsons offers scalding Anthony Davis take that’s sure to anger LeBron James, Lakers fans
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.
Jazz’s improbable win over Stephen Curry-less Warriors snaps remarkable 1-718 skid
The Utah Jazz pulled off a massive upset over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. It was the Jazz that actually came into this game as the odds-on favorite with Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green all sitting out the matchup. However, what made this Jazz win so improbable is the fact that they […] The post Jazz’s improbable win over Stephen Curry-less Warriors snaps remarkable 1-718 skid appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down
In we’re being real here, the Washington Wizards entered this season with little to no expectations. The Eastern Conference is too stacked for Washington to legitimately compete for a top-six or even a top-eight spot, but they were off to an incredible start at 10-7. Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Kuzma have all been […] The post Kyle Kuzma trade offer Suns must make that Wizards can’t turn down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving spill on using ‘lethal’ combination play against NBA
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 62 points on Wednesday night as the Brooklyn Nets took down the Charlotte Hornets, 122-116. The Nets’ two superstars seemed like an unstoppable force against a Hornets side who just had no answer for two of the top players in the NBA today.
