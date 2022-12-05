Read full article on original website
New Haven, Randy Cox's legal team agree to negotiate settlement in civil lawsuit
New Haven has agreed to negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox. His family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit after Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is pleased that Cox’s attorneys have agreed to the settlement discussion. It...
Sharon Hospital seeking to close maternity services requires scrutiny, attorney general says
Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong urged the Office of Health Strategy to thoroughly review the impact of a proposed closure of labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. Over 300 petitions in opposition of the closure from concerned community members have been sent to Tong, who is concerned how...
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
Suffolk County removes $30 red light camera admin fee
The Suffolk County legislature has voted to repeal a $30 administrative fee associated with red light camera violations. The fee is levied on top of a $50 fine. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, R-Smithtown, sponsored the bill. “What happened was, the Democrats didn’t want to raise the citizens of Suffolk...
Five New Haven officers charged after Randy Cox paralyzed in police van appear in court
The five Connecticut police officers who were recently charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty for neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van appeared in court Thursday. According to the New Haven Independent, none of the arrested officers or their attorneys spoke...
Windham Hospital nurses reach a four-year contract with Hartford Healthcare
Nurses at Windham Hospital in Connecticut have finally agreed new contracts with their employer Hartford Healthcare a year after their previous contracts expired. Andrea Riley, a registered nurse and president of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, said the road to get to an agreement with their employer has been a long time in coming.
Hiring, diversity reporting become issues during MGM Springfield's sports betting license hearing
MGM Springfield's struggles hiring women came up Wednesday as gambling regulators considered the casino's sports betting license. Allegations the casino provided false information to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) on vendor hiring was also briefly discussed. Commissioners reviewed MGM Springfield's current operation in painstaking detail. The casino has a stated...
More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding. The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.
A special committee is selected to examine Suffolk County's cyber attack
The Suffolk County Legislature has formed a special committee to investigate a cyber attack in September. The malware attack might have exposed the drivers license numbers of nearly 470,000 people with traffic violations, and the Social Security numbers of 26,000 Suffolk County employees and retirees since 2013. Legislator Anthony Piccirillo,...
Mashantucket Pequot company receives $37 million cybersecurity contract
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has been awarded a $37.5 million contract to support cybersecurity and infrastructure. The three-year contract was awarded through WWC Global, one of the tribe’s operating companies that it acquired through its holding company earlier this year. The company focuses on the business side of government which includes budgets, training and financial management.
10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals
Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes
A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service. All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.
Ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva gets maximum sentence in autistic son's death
A Suffolk County judge sentenced Michael Valva 25 years to life for the murder of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. Last month, a jury convicted Valva of murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The evidence in the trial included video of Thomas sleeping on the floor...
