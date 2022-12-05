Read full article on original website
Warrensburg man arrested for alleged assault
A Warrensburg man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of a car he was sitting passenger in. Michael Sprague, 57, faces multiple charges.
mynbc5.com
Vermont police department searches for the 'Grinch' to raise awareness for toy drive
HINESBURG, Vt. — The Hinesburg Police Department is on the lookout for a beloved holiday character after he was caught "stealing" from the station's toy donation bin. The department posted a series of tongue-in-cheek videos and photos to its Facebook page this week of the Grinch getting into all manner of holiday hijinks, including stealing donuts from several officers and, most egregiously, taking toys out of the Toys for Kids donation barrel.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Police Union collects $13K worth of toys during annual drive
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — It's the season of giving, and for the sixth year in a row, the Plattsburgh Police Union is getting in on the holiday spirit by collecting toys for area children. So far, the union has collected more than $13,000 worth of toys, all donated by North...
WCVB
Police in New York 'ticket' unsuspecting drivers with cash during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — This is the season for giving — and some motorists received an unexpected holiday surprise when police pulled them over in upstate New York. Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the...
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
mynbc5.com
Man arrested for trying to sell stolen veteran grave markers to recycling company
WILLISTON, Vt. — A St. Albans man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to sell stolen veteran grave markers to a recycling company back in October. Williston Police said 36-year-old James Perron tried to sell 34 brass grave markers to All Metals Recycling in Williston on Oct. 21.
WCAX
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have obtained new photos of who they say is connected to a late-night shooting in the Northeast Kingdom. Police say the suspect is accused of firing several rounds in a parking lot on Church Street in the village of Orleans. Police say nobody...
localsyr.com
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. Refuge biologists reportedly told the DEC the bear is likely the first confirmed black bear sighting on the refuge property.
Woman arrested for selling drugs and bail jumping
A Queensbury woman has been arrested for selling Methamphetamine to a police informant.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 to hold Toys for Kids donation drives at University Mall, Champlain Centre Mall
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — There's one simple thing you can do if you're looking to brighten up the holidays for a local child in Vermont or Northern New York this holiday season — contribute to our annual toy drive!. NBC5 is holding the first of two toy drives...
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
NEWS10 ABC
Bear spotted near Castleton Elementary School
CASTLETON ON HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schodack Police are reporting a black bear was seen in the area of Castleton Elementary School. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the Rensselaer County Sheriff, have been advised of the sighting and are investigating the situation. Authorities...
suncommunitynews.com
Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant
MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
Man Missing Nearly 10 Years Found Dead In NY Living Under Assumed Name, Police Say
A longtime Connecticut resident from Northern Fairfield County who has been missing since 2013 has been found dead in an upstate New York apartment living under a different name.On Monday, July 29, 2013, officers from the Newtown Police Department received a call to check on Robert Hoagland as…
Scam Alert: Police in Warren County Warn of Man Who ‘Needs Help’
It's hard to trust anyone these days, and even though most of us are already on high alert when it comes to these things, sometimes bad things happen to good people. And it's worse when these people prey on the elderly. Police in Warren County Warn of Man Who 'Needs...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Villemaire Lane to aid Milton Rescue. Cpl. Hendry provided a lift assist and prepared the patient for transportation for further medical care. US RT 7 / Snap Fitness-10:11 p.m. Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report...
Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues
Since Abubakar Sharrif’s death, staff from Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office, the Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office and the police department have been in touch with BIPOC and immigrant community members to discuss how best the city can support grieving and concerned residents, according to the mayor’s spokesperson. Read the story on VTDigger here: Community mourns Burlington stabbing victim as police investigation continues.
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
YAHOO!
Clinton County deputy under investigation after losing guns
VICTOR TWP. — An investigation is underway after a Clinton County Sheriff Office deputy lost two guns for more than an hour Sunday. Undersheriff Mike Gute said a deputy who is part of the Clinton County Special Operations team, a special response team whose members keep special tactical equipment with them for faster response times, responded to a call for a high-risk felony search warrant shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
