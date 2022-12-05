ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Walkmen’s ‘Extreme Hiatus’ Extremely Over With More 2023 Reunion Shows

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnSGV_0jYDOZtA00

New York City indie rock veterans the Walkmen have added more dates to a reunion run that will find them playing their first shows in 10 years.

The band previously announced their plans to reunite with five concerts at Webster Hall in New York City, April 24 through 28 (those have already sold out). They’ve now scheduled shows in Philadelphia (May 2 and 3), Chicago (May 19 and 20), and Washington D.C. (May 25 and 26).

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for an artist pre-sale, which will start Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on the Walkmen’s website .

On top of the club shows, the Walkmen are also slated to perform at the 2023 Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta, May 7. Additional festival gigs are expected to be announced soon.

The eagerly-anticipated concerts will finally end the “extreme hiatus” the Walkmen have been on since 2013. The year prior, the band had released their sixth studio album, Heaven , capping off an impressive 10-year run of acclaimed records that also included 2004’s Bows + Arrows and 2008’s You & Me .

In the intervening decade, the members of the Walkmen have embarked on an array of projects. Frontman Hamilton Leithauser released a string of solo and collaborative albums, including 2016’s I Had a Dream That You Were Mine with Rostam. Guitarist Walter Martin , as well as bassist Peter Bauer, also released their own solo projects, and the latter even did some NBA playoff blogging for Rolling Stone in 2014.

Upon announcing their initial reunion shows, Leithauser said in a statement, “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened.

“Instead, in the ensuing years, we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting,” he continued. “So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall in 2023. See you soon.”

The Walkmen 2023 Tour Dates

April 24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)
April 25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)
April 26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)
April 27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)
April 28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Sold Out)
May 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
May 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
May 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
May 19 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
May 20 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
May 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
May 26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Ambré: From Growing Up In New Orleans to R&B’s Cutting Edge

The line outside S.O.B’s is a long one as fans wait to see Ambré Perkins perform on a rainy night in Manhattan. Umbrellas and coats cover the heads of the fans who line up around the block, sparking blunts outside the dimly-lit club. The vibe is calm yet charged, dark and flowy — just like the music that has made Ambré one of the most compelling new voices in R&B in recent years. For the 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who released her second studio album, 3000º, through Roc Nation this past June, everything is coming together just right. “I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

SZA Wanders Around NYC in Moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Visual

SZA is thinking about a past love in her song “Nobody Gets Me.” On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her album SOS, the R&B superstar dropped a new music video for Track 14. “How am I supposed to let you go?/Only like myself when I’m with you,” SZA sings in the chorus. “Nobody gets me, you do.” The black-and-white visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder, captures the singer as she sings the lyrics of the gorgeous ballad from several NYC rooftops and walks through some streets and alleys of the Big Apple while reminiscing about a past love. Among the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Gorillaz Drop New Song ‘Skinny Ape,’ Plot Larger-Than-Life Augmented Reality Performances

Gorillaz are back with another new song, “Skinny Ape,” and they plan to debut the song live next week with a pair of augmented reality performances in London and New York City. “Skinny Ape” will appear on Gorillaz’s upcoming album, Cracker Island. The new single begins with a serene bit of acoustic folk guitar and harmony before settling into a steady, synth-driven groove that, in the end, explodes into a delirious rave-up.  As for the next week’s unique “Skinny Ape” performances, the first will take place Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET in NYC’s Times Square, while the second will occur Dec....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy