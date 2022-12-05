A trailer for Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 came out during TGA 2022, giving us a glimpse of the Emperor’s glory. After it was first announced last year during TGA 2021, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 makes another appearance on TGA 2022. Unlike the first trailer, which focused more on the guardsmen and their reactions to the arrival of the Space Marines, this recent trailer focused more on the Space Marines themselves. The trailer shown during TGA 2022 contains pretty much everything we know so far about this game’s setting. Instead of the Orks from the first game, we’re instead against Tyranids. Tyranids, for those not familiar, are an alien race capable of consuming anything and everything. Not only that but they also adapt and evolve to take in the physiological advantages of what they ate.

