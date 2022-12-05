Read full article on original website
Related
Vampire Survivors makes surprise debut on Mobile right before TGA 2022
Vampire Survivors is now available on mobile (iOS and Android) being announced right before TGA 2022. Towards the beginning of The Game Awards 2022, Vampire Survivors announced that it will have its mobile version available. The roguelike shoot ’em up game developed by poncle was released back on October 20, 2022 for PC and macOS and is now available to be played on iOS and Android and the full game is absolutely free.
Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 trailer revealed during TGA 2022
A trailer for Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 came out during TGA 2022, giving us a glimpse of the Emperor’s glory. After it was first announced last year during TGA 2021, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 makes another appearance on TGA 2022. Unlike the first trailer, which focused more on the guardsmen and their reactions to the arrival of the Space Marines, this recent trailer focused more on the Space Marines themselves. The trailer shown during TGA 2022 contains pretty much everything we know so far about this game’s setting. Instead of the Orks from the first game, we’re instead against Tyranids. Tyranids, for those not familiar, are an alien race capable of consuming anything and everything. Not only that but they also adapt and evolve to take in the physiological advantages of what they ate.
Fire Emblem Engage Reveals First Expansion Pass at TGA 2022
Fire Emblem Engage revealed Wave 1 of its Expansion Pass during The Game Awards 2022. The pass will include characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and more. The announcement came in the form of a brief trailer during The Game Awards 2022. It showed a glimpse of gameplay before introducing the paid DLC for Fire Emblem: Engage – an Expansion Pass featuring the Emblem Characters Edelgard von Hresvelg, Claude von Riegan, and Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd.
New Co-op VR Game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord announced at TGA 2022
A new VR co-op experience will let you become one of the Ghostbusters in the newly-announced Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and nDreams are bringing us a new gaming experience in the VR Space, allowing us to bust ghosts in first person with Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. The […] The post New Co-op VR Game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord announced at TGA 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Among Us: Hide and Seek Mode Official Release on December 9
Among Us: Hide and Seek Mode will be coming to us on a lot of platforms on its official release on December 9. You may have played a game mode that is the same as this with the growing community dedicating their time to find more creative ways to play the game. This will be the official release of Among Us: Hide and Seek Mode where players can enjoy it with their friends.
The Game Awards 2022 Sale: Storefronts Hold Their TGA 2022 Discount Sales
The Game Awards 2022 is upon us and there are awesome discounted sales on all storefronts. There are a few selected games, who are nominees for some of the categories, which you can own now with a discounted price. These will stay on sale until December 10 or until after The Game Awards so make […] The post The Game Awards 2022 Sale: Storefronts Hold Their TGA 2022 Discount Sales appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tekken 8 trailer shown on TGA 2022, shows characters, gameplay
A new Tekken 8 trailer came out during TGA 2022, which featured some characters, gameplay, and some of the game’s story. Sadly, we still don’t have a release date. The trailer gives us a closer look at Tekken 8’s story, gameplay, and some of its characters. Let’s start with the game’s story. As mentioned in […] The post Tekken 8 trailer shown on TGA 2022, shows characters, gameplay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Riot Games Sweep Esports Categories at The Game Awards 2022
Riot Games dominated the Esports category at The Game Awards 2022, with VALORANT winning four awards and League of Legends taking home the final one. Riot Games at The Game Awards 2022 Best Esports Game Riot Games’ popular shooter VALORANT was deemed “Best Esports Game” in TGA 2022, beating out fellow shooter Counter Strike: Global […] The post Riot Games Sweep Esports Categories at The Game Awards 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Valiant Hearts Coming Home arriving exclusively on Netflix Mobile in 2023
Netflix lands its arguably biggest exclusive so far as Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts Coming Home will arrive on Netflix Mobile in Early 2023. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a sequel to the award-winning story-driven game Valiant Hearts: The Great War. First announced during the The Game Awards pre-show, the new title will be headed to mobile […] The post Valiant Hearts Coming Home arriving exclusively on Netflix Mobile in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JUDAS announced during TGA 2022
Ghost Story Games has just announced JUDAS, a brand new IP from the creators of the Bioshock. They also dropped a new trailer with the announcement. JUDAS is a brand new video game IP from Ghost Story Games and the creators of the Bioshock series. The game was announced during The Game Awards 2022 and […] The post JUDAS announced during TGA 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dead Cells Collab with Castlevania Teased in TGA 2022
Dead Cells recently announced a collab with Castlevania during The Game Awards (TGA) 2022. During The Game Awards 2022, Motion Twin showed off The Beheaded, Dead Cells’ protagonist, climbing a dark castle. In this castle, he meets up with Alucard and Victor Belmont, protagonists of previous Castlevania games. The two vampire hunters attack the Behedead, sending him through walls, and straight to another tower. There, the three come face-to-face with Dracula, the king of the castle, and Alucard’s father. The three then decide to team up to take on the game’s big bad.
Forspoken demo now available following TGA 2022 announcement
As announced on TGA 2022, the demo for Forspoken is now available to download and play on Playstation. Forspoken is one of the most anticipated magic games coming out next year. Luckily, interested players don’t have to wait for too long, as a demo for Forspoken is now available. Players can download the demo for PlayStation 5 and try the game out for free. This will let the player experience the game’s magic system, which is usable in combat and when exploring. The website has this to say about the Forspoken demo:
Genshin Impact – Yaoyao Official Reveal
HoYoverse revealed another character coming to Genshin Impact in Version 3.4. Yaoyao is finally out of the HoYoverse basement and is finally going to become playable in Genshin Impact. Yaoyao Announcement. Yaoyao’s announcement has long been overdue since the character has been teased in several official artworks that have been...
The Game Awards 2022 – All New Games Announced during TGA 2022
The Game Awards (TGA) is always announcing new games, and TGA 2022 is no exception. Here is a list of all the new video games announced during TGA 2022. Seemingly out of nowhere, we are getting a Hellboy game. Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a roguelite adventure game, where Hellboy must find a missing agent. The main gameplay though seems to be an action fighting game. This will also have an original story in collaboration with Dark Horse Comics and creator Mike Mignola. The game is now available for wishlist on PC. with the other platforms on the way.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0