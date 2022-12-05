Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Cases in Syphilis Up in Sonoma County for 2022
Syphilis infections are on the rise in Sonoma County. Public health officials have detected 144 early-stage syphilis cases this year. There were 116 cases in all of 2021 and 120 in all of 2020. The Sonoma County Public Health Division says the reason for the spike in cases of the sexually transmitted infection is unclear, but there have been similar increases across California and the nation.
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
kzyx.org
County unions to get ARPA bonus; final election results are in
December 5, 2022 — An agreement between the county and its largest employee union is coming before the membership this week, with a side letter granting workers a bonus from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA fund. And the “triple-demic,” or flu, RSV, and covid season, is compounded...
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
mendofever.com
Female Lighting Papers On Fire, Juveniles Threatening To Damage Property – Ukiah Police Logs 12.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kzyx.org
Fort Bragg to purchase property to build three more reservoirs
December 1, 2022 — The Fort Bragg City Council voted unanimously this week to purchase over 580 acres from the Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District, for the purpose of building three 45-acre-foot reservoirs. That’s about 14.7 million gallons each, which is also the capacity of the currently existing Summers Lane reservoir. John Smith, Fort Bragg’s Operations Manager, reported to the Council that, even with that reservoir and the desalination plant, the city, which sells water to nearby communities, is likely to be dependent on stored water for quite some time. The city relies solely on surface water from the Noyo River and two spring-fed sources, Newman Gulch and Waterfall Gulch. Smith said production from the gulches is way down, and dry conditions are likely to continue.
luxury-houses.net
On Top of The World and Architecturally Unique, A Custom Home in Santa Rosa with Unbelievable Panoramic Views Asking for $4.95 Million
4940 Corrick Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa, California is an architecturally unique home set high above the mountains with far reaching views across Sonoma County, features include a grand living room, dining room, music room, gourmet kitchen, family room/library, and more. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4940 Corrick Road, please contact Mary Anne Veldkamp (Phone: 707-481-2672) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
northbaybiz.com
Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned
Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
sonomacountygazette.com
Rio Nido eyeing park updates
Thanksgiving was lovely. After the pandemic its been fantastic to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends once again. November just flew by us. I am in disbelief that time is passing by so quickly. There is no doubt that winter is here. Living in Rio Nido under...
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
MCSO: 18-Year-Old Hopland Man Booked in County Jail After Allegedly Fleeing Deputy and Resisting Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-30-2022 at approximately 7:45 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
ksro.com
New Geyserville Restaurant Given a Michelin Star
A recently opened Sonoma County restaurant has earned a coveted Michelin Star. Cyrus in Geyserville was awarded the star Monday night during the ceremony honoring the 2022 California Guide winners. As part of the review, a Michelin inspector called the food by chef Douglas Keane “impressive, globally accented cuisine.” Cyrus opened back in September and is technically a reopening of the restaurant that closed ten years ago in Healdsburg. Also, staying on the Michelin Star list, SingleThread with three stars and Barndiva with one star, both located in Healdsburg.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
mendofever.com
14-Year-Old Santa Rosa Boy Suspected of Stealing Vapes and Alcohol Found Possessing Ghost Gun and Extended Clip
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 21, 2022, a group entered a market in north Santa Rosa and...
3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday. SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
