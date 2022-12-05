December 1, 2022 — The Fort Bragg City Council voted unanimously this week to purchase over 580 acres from the Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District, for the purpose of building three 45-acre-foot reservoirs. That’s about 14.7 million gallons each, which is also the capacity of the currently existing Summers Lane reservoir. John Smith, Fort Bragg’s Operations Manager, reported to the Council that, even with that reservoir and the desalination plant, the city, which sells water to nearby communities, is likely to be dependent on stored water for quite some time. The city relies solely on surface water from the Noyo River and two spring-fed sources, Newman Gulch and Waterfall Gulch. Smith said production from the gulches is way down, and dry conditions are likely to continue.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO