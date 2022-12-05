ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

wshu.org

Ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva gets maximum sentence in autistic son's death

A Suffolk County judge sentenced Michael Valva 25 years to life for the murder of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. Last month, a jury convicted Valva of murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The evidence in the trial included video of Thomas sleeping on the floor...
wshu.org

Suffolk County removes $30 red light camera admin fee

The Suffolk County legislature has voted to repeal a $30 administrative fee associated with red light camera violations. The fee is levied on top of a $50 fine. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, R-Smithtown, sponsored the bill. “What happened was, the Democrats didn’t want to raise the citizens of Suffolk...
wshu.org

A special committee is selected to examine Suffolk County's cyber attack

The Suffolk County Legislature has formed a special committee to investigate a cyber attack in September. The malware attack might have exposed the drivers license numbers of nearly 470,000 people with traffic violations, and the Social Security numbers of 26,000 Suffolk County employees and retirees since 2013. Legislator Anthony Piccirillo,...
wshu.org

10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals

Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Not a quick fix

A special committee will investigate the cyber attack on Suffolk County government computers. Officials project Connecticut will have budget surpluses for the next four years. The Army skipped over Sikorsky on a Black Hawk replacement contract. And the town of Brookhaven will delay a shellfish restoration project.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes

A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service. All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'

This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
NEWTOWN, CT
wshu.org

Newtown families join U.S. Capitol vigil honoring victims of gun violence

Connecticut’s federal representatives stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Newtown Action Alliance on Thursday to ask Congress to pass a national ban on assault weapons. The group is in the nation's capitol ahead of December 14, which marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary...
NEWTOWN, CT
wshu.org

Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter

Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
NEW YORK STATE
wshu.org

Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod

JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
VERMONT STATE
wshu.org

AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
JERICHO, VT
wshu.org

Fighting nature with nature

Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

