Five New Haven officers charged after Randy Cox paralyzed in police van appear in court
The five Connecticut police officers who were recently charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty for neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van appeared in court Thursday. According to the New Haven Independent, none of the arrested officers or their attorneys spoke...
Ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva gets maximum sentence in autistic son's death
A Suffolk County judge sentenced Michael Valva 25 years to life for the murder of his 8-year-old son, Thomas. Last month, a jury convicted Valva of murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The evidence in the trial included video of Thomas sleeping on the floor...
Suffolk County removes $30 red light camera admin fee
The Suffolk County legislature has voted to repeal a $30 administrative fee associated with red light camera violations. The fee is levied on top of a $50 fine. Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, R-Smithtown, sponsored the bill. “What happened was, the Democrats didn’t want to raise the citizens of Suffolk...
A special committee is selected to examine Suffolk County's cyber attack
The Suffolk County Legislature has formed a special committee to investigate a cyber attack in September. The malware attack might have exposed the drivers license numbers of nearly 470,000 people with traffic violations, and the Social Security numbers of 26,000 Suffolk County employees and retirees since 2013. Legislator Anthony Piccirillo,...
10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals
Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
Not a quick fix
A special committee will investigate the cyber attack on Suffolk County government computers. Officials project Connecticut will have budget surpluses for the next four years. The Army skipped over Sikorsky on a Black Hawk replacement contract. And the town of Brookhaven will delay a shellfish restoration project.
Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes
A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service. All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.
New Haven, Randy Cox's legal team agree to negotiate settlement in civil lawsuit
New Haven has agreed to negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox. His family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit after Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is pleased that Cox’s attorneys have agreed to the settlement discussion. It...
Newtown priest: 'We need to keep moving forward, but we cannot forget'
This Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Monsignor Robert Weiss was a spiritual first responder at Sandy Hook and officiated the funerals of eight of the 20 children who died. Lori Mack spoke with him about the 10-year remembrance and why it's important to him to be there.
The largest class of New York Forest Rangers graduated. Diversity is a work in progress
The largest class of New York State Forest Rangers recently graduated in Lake Placid. The ceremony was an emotional culmination to months of training and years of determination among the new graduates. The ranger force is now larger by more than 30%, though state officials say diversifying the force is still a work in progress.
Connecticut will erase thousands of low-level cannabis possession convictions next year
More than 44,000 people convicted of cannabis possession are set to have their records fully or partially erased on January 1, when Connecticut’s new clean slate law takes effect. Connecticut’s clean slate law is part of the state’s legalization of recreational cannabis last year. Under the new law, convictions...
Newtown families join U.S. Capitol vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Connecticut’s federal representatives stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Newtown Action Alliance on Thursday to ask Congress to pass a national ban on assault weapons. The group is in the nation's capitol ahead of December 14, which marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary...
Hochul's State of the State speech will focus on housing and fighting illegal guns
In less than a month, Kathy Hochul will give her first State of the State address as a governor elected by the voters, and she’s already given some hints about what she will make a priority. Hochul gave a State of the State speech last year while she was...
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Hochul, New York health officials warn of 'tri-demic' this winter
Gov. Kathy Hochul and top state health officials say New Yorkers should start preparing for a surge in three different viruses — RSV, the flu, and COVID — as the holiday season gets underway. Hochul said doctors and hospitals in New York are bracing for a “tri-demic” in...
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
AUDIO JOURNAL: Behind-the-scenes sounds from a machine gun range in Vermont tell a story for Cape Cod
Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard learn the basics of a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun in a classroom building before heading out to a range. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.
Fighting nature with nature
Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
Sharon Hospital seeking to close maternity services requires scrutiny, attorney general says
Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong urged the Office of Health Strategy to thoroughly review the impact of a proposed closure of labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. Over 300 petitions in opposition of the closure from concerned community members have been sent to Tong, who is concerned how...
wshu.org
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
