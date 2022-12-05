The Bishop of the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese is speaking out about potential clergy abuse cases. Bishop Robert F. Vasa spoke to parishioners during a sermon at the cathedral of Saint Eugene in Santa Rosa on Sunday. Vasa said “perfect justice” is not possible “in this world,” and is “still elusive.” His comments follow an announcement made by the diocese last week, saying it’s seeking bankruptcy protection in anticipation of hundreds of possible clergy abuse lawsuits. Vasa calls filing for bankruptcy a “necessity” for people who have filed lawsuits to eventually get justice, decided by a bankruptcy court. The Santa Rosa Diocese has paid nearly 33-million-dollars in settlement money in connection with a clergy abuse scandal that dates back to the early 1990’s.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO