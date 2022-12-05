Read full article on original website
kzyx.org
Eating the elephant
November 23, 2022 — The cannabis department is moving from the county administrative campus on Low Gap Road in Ukiah to the Justice Center in Willits. The new office will open Monday, with counter service. But the department is still short-staffed. At last week’s cannabis department meeting, Director Kristin...
The Mendocino Voice
Pediatric clinic hours extended at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in response to surge in respiratory viruses
MENDOCINO Co., 12/7/22 — Influenza and RSV cases are surging across California, which has led to high rates of children visiting the emergency room, and extended wait times at hospitals and clinics. In order to better assist with the current surge of respiratory viruses in children, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley will be extending their pediatric clinic hours beginning this week, and will begin offering “after-clinic” hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 – 8 p.m. Same day appointments are also available.
The Mendocino Voice
Fort Bragg considering wave energy-powered desalination in latest novel water move
MENDOCINO Co., 12/8/22 — Fort Bragg, long powered by timber, fishing and tourist economies, is getting notice statewide for its push to create monetary green out of the Blue Economy, state officials said. Blue Economy is the term coined for a nationwide trend seeking revenue from the ocean without...
ksro.com
Cases in Syphilis Up in Sonoma County for 2022
Syphilis infections are on the rise in Sonoma County. Public health officials have detected 144 early-stage syphilis cases this year. There were 116 cases in all of 2021 and 120 in all of 2020. The Sonoma County Public Health Division says the reason for the spike in cases of the sexually transmitted infection is unclear, but there have been similar increases across California and the nation.
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
mendofever.com
Female Threatened Male With A Knife, Two Vehicles Parked Near Gas Pumps – Ukiah Police Logs 12.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
northbaybiz.com
Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned
Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
Freeze Warning issued for several North Bay counties
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several North Bay counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning for the North Bay interior mountains and North Bay interior valleys, takes effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees […]
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Bishop Vasa Speaks Out on Alleged Clergy Abuse Cases
The Bishop of the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese is speaking out about potential clergy abuse cases. Bishop Robert F. Vasa spoke to parishioners during a sermon at the cathedral of Saint Eugene in Santa Rosa on Sunday. Vasa said “perfect justice” is not possible “in this world,” and is “still elusive.” His comments follow an announcement made by the diocese last week, saying it’s seeking bankruptcy protection in anticipation of hundreds of possible clergy abuse lawsuits. Vasa calls filing for bankruptcy a “necessity” for people who have filed lawsuits to eventually get justice, decided by a bankruptcy court. The Santa Rosa Diocese has paid nearly 33-million-dollars in settlement money in connection with a clergy abuse scandal that dates back to the early 1990’s.
luxury-houses.net
On Top of The World and Architecturally Unique, A Custom Home in Santa Rosa with Unbelievable Panoramic Views Asking for $4.95 Million
4940 Corrick Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa, California is an architecturally unique home set high above the mountains with far reaching views across Sonoma County, features include a grand living room, dining room, music room, gourmet kitchen, family room/library, and more. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4940 Corrick Road, please contact Mary Anne Veldkamp (Phone: 707-481-2672) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
ksro.com
Overnight Freezing and Frost Temperatures Coming Back to the North Bay
More sub-freezing temperatures and frost are in this week’s forecast for Sonoma County. A storm that’s been bringing periods of rainfall since Saturday is expected to continue into early this afternoon. The mercury in thermometers could drop below 32-degrees tomorrow and Thursday mornings, with the valley areas like Santa Rosa getting as cold as 26-degrees. The National Weather Service says frost is possible on both mornings. Another storm is expected to bring significant rainfall between Thursday night and early Friday afternoon.
sonomacountygazette.com
The gift of kindness in Cloverdale
“The Joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others’ burdens, easing each others loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes the magic of the holidays for us.” –W. C. Jones. As the holiday season approaches, we are reflecting on gifts of kindness and...
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
sonomacountygazette.com
Rio Nido eyeing park updates
Thanksgiving was lovely. After the pandemic its been fantastic to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends once again. November just flew by us. I am in disbelief that time is passing by so quickly. There is no doubt that winter is here. Living in Rio Nido under...
ksro.com
One Injured in Santa Rosa from Microwave Fire
A person is recovering after food in a microwave caught fire in an apartment in Santa Rosa. A resident was microwaving food in a package that went up in flames on Sunday afternoon. The resident had put the fire out by the time firefighters got there, but smoke spread to the second floor of the apartment complex, and to part of the third floor. One person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It’s unclear if it was the same person who had the microwave mishap.
ksro.com
Man Dies in House Fire in Guerneville
A man is dead after a fire that destroyed his house in Guerneville. The Sonoma County Fire District says his two roommates escaped the house and drove to a fire station to report the fire at about 7:30 Wednesday morning. The two men tried to get the other man out of his bedroom, but weren’t able to because of how fast the flames spread. Authorities say the remote area where the house was located doesn’t have strong cellphone service, which may explain why the men didn’t call 911 to report the fire. Firefighters didn’t arrive until 50 minutes after the fire was reported. Officials say by then, the two-story house built in 1936 was reduced to rubble.
