Read full article on original website
Todd Patten
3d ago
how is assault a class b. i swear the laws in this state are so messed up. possession of weed without a medical license is a class a but you can do something like this or beat the hell out of someone and get a class b. does that make sense to anyone? if so please enlighten me
Reply(1)
5
Kris Bacheller
2d ago
Danger lurks everywhere. We cannot let our guard down even at church. Thank goodness someone could hear this young woman and come to her aid. Prosecute this man to the fullest extent. And this should serve to put the rest of us on high alert. Protect the children.
Reply
2
Related
Gephardt Daily
Duchesne County deputy fires on knife-wielding man
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 — A Duchesne County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect threatening the officer with a knife twice, according to the sheriff’s office. “The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an officer-involved shooting on December 5, 2022 at 9:17 p.m.,” according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page Wednesday evening.
Former Wellington police chief pleads guilty to assault charge
A former Utah police chief who pleaded guilty to assault was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $1,406 in fines after complaints he sexually harassed a female employee.
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Price man charged with manslaughter in 2019 shooting death of East Carbon woman
PRICE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man has been charged with manslaughter roughly three years after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the shooting death of an East Carbon woman. Ashlie Logston, 40, was holding a firearm while sitting down at an East Carbon home Dec....
Gephardt Daily
Nurse found not guilty in 2016 death of Duchesne County Jail inmate
DUCHESNE, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne County Jail nurse has been found not guilty of negligent homicide in the 2016 death of a 21-year-old inmate in her care. Jana Clyde, 55, of Duchesne, had been charged with the class A misdemeanor in the Dec. 1,...
51-year-old man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Bruce Cook, a 51-year-old Highland man, was pronounced dead on the scene following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, December 6. According […]
Utah nurse found not guilty of negligent homicide in jail inmate's death
A judge has declared a nurse not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Duchesne County jail inmate in 2016.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for woman’s murder 3 years after fatal shooting in Price
PRICE, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested three years after police say he shot and killed a woman in Price. Colton James Price was arrested Friday by Carbon County sheriff’s deputies for investigation of murder in connection with the Dec. 9, 2019, shooting of a woman in Price. The woman died from her injuries 10 days later, according to a probable cause statement filed in 7th District Court.
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Comments / 11