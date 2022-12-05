The Notre Dame football team is amid the wildest time of the college football season with transfers, recruiting, and bowl games. Linebacker Osita Ekwonu who will be leaving this Notre Dame football team as a graduate transfer has officially entered the portal and will seek a new home. Ekwonu has 2 years of eligibility remaining and could be a solid boost for a team needing some help at linebacker or defensive line. Unfortunately, Ekwonu didn’t see the playing time he probably had hoped for. Still, he did earn one of the most prestigious degrees a student-athlete can earn. We wish him nothing but the absolute best in his future collegiate endeavors.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO