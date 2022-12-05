Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Kris Murray To Miss Tonight’s Iowa State Game, Perhaps More
Iowa forward Kris Murray won't play in tonight's intrastate battle against Iowa State, and that may not be the worst of it. The Iowa Sports Information Department has confirmed that the 6'8" junior forward from Cedar Rapids will not play in the 7:01 tipoff being televised by FS1 due to an injury. Just what that injury is hasn't been confirmed by Iowa.
Despite Knocked Out Tooth & Postgame Injury, Iowa Beats ISU [PICS]
(Above) Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, & Gabbie Marshall celebrate a 4th quarter turnover by Iowa State, with the Cyclones' Ashley Joens looking on. Wednesday night's intrastate rivalry between #16 Iowa and #10 Iowa State didn't disappoint. An ugly first half filled with the tension of the importance of the game, especially for Iowa, resembled a heavyweight bout with few "punches" landed. In the 3rd quarter, the Hawkeyes' offense began to soar as their defense suffocated the Cyclones.
lastwordonsports.com
Filling Iowa’s Receiver Needs in the Portal
The Hawkeye football program made a splash just days before the transfer portal officially opened. Michigan transfer Cade McNamara announced he was committing to Iowa on December 1st, just four days before the portal opened. His addition to the program is a perfect combination. McNamara brings both a great cultural fit and an upgrade at quarterback talent. Transfer portal needs at wide receiver are now the goal for the Iowa offense. Rumors of McNamara wanting to bring multiple pass catchers with him began circling just hours after his commitment.
Neither Team Will Have Starting Quarterback in Iowa Bowl Game
On Monday, it was announced that Spencer Petras would not be available in for Iowa's matchup with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. With his backup, Alex Padilla, in the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes are down to starting either Joey Labas or Carson May. Neither of them has taken a single snap in college yet.
Western Michigan targeting Lance Taylor as next head coach
Western Michigan has targeted Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to be the school's next head coach, sources told Pete Thamel.
Dylan Edwards de-commits from Notre Dame football
In a shocking move, given the views from his extremely recent in-home visit, Dylan Edwards has de-committed from the Notre Dame football program. Not long after Edwards flipped his commitment from Kansas State to the Irish back on August 6th of this year, he has de-committed from Notre Dame football. After a recent offer from new Colorado University coach Deion Sanders, Edwards is headed in that direction. With 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions flowing in for him to end up in Colorado, Notre Dame is no longer in the future plans.
WATCH: Quarterback Outlook for Notre Dame in 2023
It was "Transfer Portal Palooza" on Monday. The Transfer Portal officially opened and over 1,000 names were officially entered by the end of the day. For Notre Dame, they were involved a little, both in seeing some Fighting Irish players decide to leave the program as well as the staff extending some offers to potential additions down the road.
Notre Dame football snags speedster Brandyn Hillman
Notre Dame football continues adding to their 2023 class two weeks from early signing day. 2023 athlete Brandyn Hillman out of Virginia announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. Hillman came on late for many programs, including the Irish, who offered him in late September. Shortly after, the staff started pushing hard to land him, and he made his way to campus for a visit in October. Since then, Notre Dame has been the favorite, even with new big-time offers coming in. He officially decided Notre Dame is where he wants to be on Wednesday afternoon. — Hillman holds 15 offers from Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Miami, Kentucky, and many more.
Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State
The former four-star is in the process of finding a new home
WWMTCw
Former WMU football coach P.J. Fleck signs contract extension with Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Athletic Department announced Wednesday that football head coach P.J. Fleck is expected to stay until 2029. P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year, $42 million deal, which is an increase of one million per year over his previous deal, according to sports writer Matt Fortuna.
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
footballscoop.com
Sources: Western Michigan search gains focus; Louisville's Lance Taylor emerges in mix
The Western Michigan search for its next head coach has narrowed in focus, multiple sources with knowledge of the process have told FootballScoop. A likely frontrunner has emerged in current Louisville offensive coordinator and former University of Alabama player Lance Taylor, sources shared. In fact, Taylor had been a candidate...
Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion
At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Transfers and recruiting buzz
The Notre Dame football team is amid the wildest time of the college football season with transfers, recruiting, and bowl games. Linebacker Osita Ekwonu who will be leaving this Notre Dame football team as a graduate transfer has officially entered the portal and will seek a new home. Ekwonu has 2 years of eligibility remaining and could be a solid boost for a team needing some help at linebacker or defensive line. Unfortunately, Ekwonu didn’t see the playing time he probably had hoped for. Still, he did earn one of the most prestigious degrees a student-athlete can earn. We wish him nothing but the absolute best in his future collegiate endeavors.
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Will Handler Of Iowa K-9 Officer Be Charged in His Death?
A central Iowa K-9 officer died sometime on September 2, and now the county attorney must decide if charges will be filed against his handler. "Bear" worked for the Boone County Sheriff's Office in central Iowa and was with his handler on the night of Thursday, September 1. KIMT reports that Sergeant Dallas Wingate put Bear inside his truck at around 10 p.m. that night when he was barking at a deer.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WNDU
Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
