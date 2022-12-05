ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Croatia wins yet another penalty shootout at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — When it comes down to a penalty shootout at the World Cup, count on Croatia to make it through. Twice already at the tournament in Qatar and twice four years ago in Russia, the Croats had to steel themselves for one of the toughest — and certainly one of the cruelest — tests in soccer.
Citrus County Chronicle

Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 19

Highlights from the 19th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle

Mbappé laughs, shows his joy as World Cup history beckons

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s immense sense of joy was written all over his face. The France forward’s mouth opened as wide as could be and his eyes squinted tight in elation after what he had just witnessed at the World Cup.
The Guardian

‘Lion hearts broken’ – what the Sunday papers say after England’s World Cup exit

Harry Kane’s penalty shot went over the crossbar and that was it for England’s World Cup hopes. Here is how the papers covered the World Cup quarter-final. “England 1 France 2 – Heartbreak for Harry” – the Observer’s take on the result. It was, the paper says, a “stinging end” to an “enthralling World Cup quarter-final”. There’s also room on the front for “We’ll suspend strikes if you talk about pay: health unions”.
Citrus County Chronicle

'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco's underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans are excited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy