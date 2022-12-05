Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Croatia wins yet another penalty shootout at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — When it comes down to a penalty shootout at the World Cup, count on Croatia to make it through. Twice already at the tournament in Qatar and twice four years ago in Russia, the Croats had to steel themselves for one of the toughest — and certainly one of the cruelest — tests in soccer.
Citrus County Chronicle
Which new stars can replace Messi, Ronaldo after World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 19
Highlights from the 19th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mbappé laughs, shows his joy as World Cup history beckons
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s immense sense of joy was written all over his face. The France forward’s mouth opened as wide as could be and his eyes squinted tight in elation after what he had just witnessed at the World Cup.
‘Lion hearts broken’ – what the Sunday papers say after England’s World Cup exit
Harry Kane’s penalty shot went over the crossbar and that was it for England’s World Cup hopes. Here is how the papers covered the World Cup quarter-final. “England 1 France 2 – Heartbreak for Harry” – the Observer’s take on the result. It was, the paper says, a “stinging end” to an “enthralling World Cup quarter-final”. There’s also room on the front for “We’ll suspend strikes if you talk about pay: health unions”.
Citrus County Chronicle
'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For many in Africa, Morocco's underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the hopes of the continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1.3 billion people, African fans are excited...
Comments / 0