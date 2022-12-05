Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday. Coach Dennis...
Citrus County Chronicle
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic's absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.
Citrus County Chronicle
Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle.
Citrus County Chronicle
NBA scoring leader Doncic among 3 Mavericks out vs Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Luka Doncic, who leads the NBA with 32.9 points per game, will miss the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Bulls in Chicago on Saturday night with a strained right quadriceps. Dallas swingman Josh Green is out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes' return to the Mullett turned into one big streak-ending party. Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thomas helps short-handed Nets rally past Pacers, 136-133
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed up his lineup and his defenses Saturday night — and the nine players in uniform responded. Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 despite sitting their top seven scorers.
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
Citrus County Chronicle
Buffalo's Skinner suspended 3 games for illegal cross-check
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games on Saturday following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. Skinner and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night....
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win.
Citrus County Chronicle
D’Angelo Russell powers Timberwolves past Jazz, 118-108
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Gobert was traded to Minnesota over the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help...
Comments / 0