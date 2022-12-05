Will Ferrell Brought His Signature Cowbell to His Son’s First Live Show

Will Ferrell put his world-renowned , incredibly specialized musical talent to good use over the weekend, popping up for a cowbell cameo during his son Magnus Ferrell’s set at a special charity event.

The show marked Magnus’ first public performance with his band, who opened for the Psychedelic Furs at an event benefitting Cancer for College . The charity, founded by Will’s former roommate, Craig Pollard, provides scholarships and educational aid to cancer survivors.

Magnus Ferrell’s set featured a cover of Radiohead’s classic “Creep,” along with three originals. That included “Back in Place,” a thumping piece of dance-pop driven by an irrepressible bass line and slinky guitar lines, with Magnus singing the chorus: “Now I’m trying to find a way back home/Cause I can’t take another day on my own/No I didn’t hesitate, now I’m lost, wishing I would’ve stayed/But now it’s too late to put everything back in place.”

Magnus’ performance of “Back in Place” ended with an extremely funked-out vamp — and that’s when dad took the chance to sneak on stage and accentuate the groove with his signature cowbell .

“Back in Place,” which arrived just last week, is one of a few songs Magnus has released over the past couple of years. Other one-off singles include “Love Drunk,” “Held You So,” and “Hold My Hand.”