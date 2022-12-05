Read full article on original website
spokanepublicradio.org
Dec. 8, 2022: Hawaiian guitarists & a new gallery
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — includes the following:. A fresh interview with AlyssaBeth Archambault, who’s on a multi-year, cross-country journey tracing her family's connections to the advent of the Hawaiian lap steel guitar. Her research on Sam Nainoa and Joseph Kekuku brought her to Spokane in late November. Visit her website for more info.
Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Davenport School District: 2-hour delay. Harrington Public Schools: 2-hour delay. Sprague Lamont School District: 2-hour delay,...
KHQ Right Now
Snow arrives in eastern Washington, areas north of Spokane could see 4-7 inches
Snow arrived in Spokane Thursday afternoon. Between three and five inches are expected in Spokane through Friday at noon, while higher totals are possible north of the city.
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Spokane?
Been in Spokane for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
Homeless service providers react to flyers warning of I-90 camp closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Service providers at the I-90 homeless camp are disappointed with how city and county law enforcement are going about distributing information. They say officials want to scare campers more than they want to help them. Leaders say campers already have the information in the flyers that...
slipperstillfits.com
Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington
Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
theeasterner.org
Eastern Washington University Investigates Alleged Hazing Incidents in Phi Delta Theta Fraternity
Nov. 9, 2022, Eastern Washington University’s chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity allegedly engaged in multiple hazing incidents, including “having 18 students drink over 13 cases of beer in under 30 minutes, physical intimation while answering questions, and ‘wall sits’ for wrong answers,” according to an EWU police report.
‘Long time coming’: First set of people living at Camp Hope move into Catalyst Housing Project
The first set of people from Camp Hope moved into the former hotel on Sunset Boulevard.
Local families spreading awareness of fentanyl deaths in the community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local family members who lost their loved ones over fentanyl are now speaking up and bringing awareness to the community. Bob Putnam still remembers the day of a tragedy that still makes him choke up every time. “It was just like no god, no god, you can’t be letting this happen to my child,” Putnam said. “It’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday
Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
Young bird watchers gather at Lake Coeur d'Alene to watch Bald Eagles in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Migrant Bald eagles draw bird watchers from across the Inland Northwest to Lake Coeur d'Alene annually to catch a glimpse of the majestic birds. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Somers has recently done some bird-watching himself, and captured a special moment for dozens of local kids that were on a field trip watching the eagles.
Spokane council to debate legality of sheriff's actions at Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich followed through on plans shared with The Center Square earlier this week to issue notices to Camp Hope residents that the site will soon be closed, and that drew an immediate reaction from some Spokane city councilors. An executive session at a special meeting on Thursday has been scheduled by Council President Breean Beggs to consult with legal counsel about the issue. ...
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Spokane Co. snowplows to get new design for next snowstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of Spokane County workers designed a new modification for snow plows. Public Works says it will save taxpayers money and help keep snow out of driveway entrances. Spokane County Public Works says plow gates, which keep snow out of people’s driveways, cost around $12,000 per plow. Because of this, its welders came up with their...
KHQ Right Now
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
Emergency restraining order sought to prevent clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two months after a lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court attempting to stop authorities and local leaders from clearing out the homeless encampment by I-90, the petitioners have now requested a temporary emergency restraining order against Spokane, Spokane County and local law enforcement.
