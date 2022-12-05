ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

spokanepublicradio.org

Dec. 8, 2022: Hawaiian guitarists & a new gallery

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — includes the following:. A fresh interview with AlyssaBeth Archambault, who’s on a multi-year, cross-country journey tracing her family's connections to the advent of the Hawaiian lap steel guitar. Her research on Sam Nainoa and Joseph Kekuku brought her to Spokane in late November. Visit her website for more info.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane snow: Updated timing and totals for Thursday's storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — With lots of snow still on the ground from last week's huge winter storm, the next batch of snow is arriving Thursday for Spokane and the Inland Northwest. This time around, it's not as severe, but most locations will see another 4" of snow on average, with North Idaho likely getting the most.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Davenport School District: 2-hour delay. Harrington Public Schools: 2-hour delay. Sprague Lamont School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
slipperstillfits.com

Game Preview: Gonzaga vs. Washington

Gonzaga will play the second of three straight home games this Friday when they host in-state rivals Washington at 6:00 pm. The Zags will not only be looking for their second win of the week, but have a pair of streaks on the line as well. The Zags’ victory over...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Freezing Fog Makes for Slick Streets on Tuesday, More Snow Thursday

Fog and freezing fog will greet you Tuesday morning, with cloudy, cold and quiet conditions expected through the remainder of the day and highs again reaching just into the mid to upper 20’s. Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane council to debate legality of sheriff's actions at Camp Hope

(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich followed through on plans shared with The Center Square earlier this week to issue notices to Camp Hope residents that the site will soon be closed, and that drew an immediate reaction from some Spokane city councilors. An executive session at a special meeting on Thursday has been scheduled by Council President Breean Beggs to consult with legal counsel about the issue. ...
SPOKANE, WA
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID

