Pontotoc County, MS

Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
MAYHEW, MS
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
HOUSTON, MS
Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic

HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
SALTILLO, MS
No injuries in Mooreville house fire

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - No one was hurt in a Mooreville house fire Wednesday evening. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the fire happened shortly before 7:30 at a house on State Park Road. The family was cooking a pizza when the fire started, he added. The house is a...
MOOREVILLE, MS
Street work affects portions of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A street closure will affect travelers in the downtown area of Tupelo,. Starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 the city will close a section of Spring Street from Clark Street to Elizabeth Street. This is located just to the West of the Fairpark Area in Mill Village.
TUPELO, MS
Starkville man attempts to escape police custody through bathroom vent

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man attempted to escape police custody through the vent of a bathroom of a hospital. Sergeant Brandon Lovelady with the police department said there was an increased police presence at OCH Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night. "A felony arrestee attempted to escape through...
STARKVILLE, MS
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
MATHISTON, MS
DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
New info released about Tippah County homicide

PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County

LACKEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
MONROE COUNTY, MS

