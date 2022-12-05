Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
wcbi.com
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
wtva.com
Overturned Vehicle Blocks All Traffic
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) -- A large vehicle overturned in Monroe County is causing a part of Highway 45, south of Tronox, to temporarily close. The picture shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department this morning shows the vehicle on its side in the middle of the road and blocking all traffic.
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1
SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
wtva.com
No injuries in Mooreville house fire
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - No one was hurt in a Mooreville house fire Wednesday evening. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the fire happened shortly before 7:30 at a house on State Park Road. The family was cooking a pizza when the fire started, he added. The house is a...
wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
wtva.com
Street work affects portions of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A street closure will affect travelers in the downtown area of Tupelo,. Starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12 the city will close a section of Spring Street from Clark Street to Elizabeth Street. This is located just to the West of the Fairpark Area in Mill Village.
Animal cruelty charges in North Mississippi spark call for shelter in Panola County
The recent discovery of chained and starving dogs at a residence on Mt. Olivet Road in North Mississippi sparked a discussion among leaders about the need for an animal shelter in the Panola County. Panola County Supervisors listened to stories from deputies, Sheriff Shane Phelps, and volunteers from the Panola...
wtva.com
Starkville man attempts to escape police custody through bathroom vent
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man attempted to escape police custody through the vent of a bathroom of a hospital. Sergeant Brandon Lovelady with the police department said there was an increased police presence at OCH Regional Medical Center on Wednesday night. "A felony arrestee attempted to escape through...
One person killed, another seriously injured in Mississippi camper fire
One person died and another was seriously injured in a camper fire outside Corinth on Sunday. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that at approximately 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth in Alcorn County.
wcbi.com
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
wtva.com
DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
wtva.com
New info released about Tippah County homicide
PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at Hatley School, assaulting student
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A school parking lot fight led to charges in Hatley. 18-year-old Aubrey Denton is accused of going onto the Hatley School campus and assaulting a student. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Denton then left the area. She was later arrested in Pontotoc County...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
WAFF
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
Commercial Dispatch
Failed attempt to escape custody through OCH bathroom vent leads to felony charge
STARKVILLE — A man’s failed attempt Wednesday to elude police custody through a hospital bathroom vent landed him an extra felony charge. Devontay Jones, 24, has been charged with attempted escape, after being arrested earlier in the day for aggravated assault, according to a Starkville Police Department press release.
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
LACKEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
Comments / 5