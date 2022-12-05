Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Tom Brady heads home for rare road game vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daboll matches wits with Sirianni as Giants host Eagles
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There's a new twist to the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry that dates to 1933. This year's version pits Brian Daboll of the Giants (7-4-1) against Nick Sirianni of the NFL-leading Eagles (11-1). It's their first meeting as head coaches, but they go back a decade.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers rookie Purdy to make starting debut vs. Brady's Bucs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Chargers' Herbert set for prime time
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings prep for visit to Lions with Hockenson on other side
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The video review for the Minnesota Vikings of their previous game against Detroit has prompted the occasional double-take in the film rooms this week. Flashing on the screen during study sessions on the upcoming opponent was none other than tight end T.J. Hockenson, wearing white, silver and blue while catching a touchdown pass to put the Lions up 14-0 in the second quarter.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns' Watson confident in bounce back after rusty return
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson felt the crowd's anger while juggling his own nerves and emotions in a return that was rustier than expected last week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks begin defining 2-game stretch hosting Panthers
SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was really thrown for a loop when the NFL added a 17th game to the schedule last season. “In my mind, I’m going to be in the fourth quarter when we get to next week. We are not there yet,” Seattle's veteran head coach said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs add veteran DT Williams to 53-man roster for Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs promoted veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their 53-man roster on Thursday and there's a chance the longtime Baltimore Ravens run-stopper will play when they visit the Denver Broncos this weekend. The Chiefs waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth earlier this...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills host Jets, return to Buffalo for 1st time in 4 weeks
NEW YORK JETS (7-5) at BUFFALO (9-3) Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia's first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he's my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not...
Comments / 0