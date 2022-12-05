Read full article on original website
No. 22 San Diego St. hopes to return to winning form vs. Kennesaw St.
San Diego State could be teetering on the edge of the top 25 rankings when the Aztecs host Kennesaw State
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Saints fined for violating rule on faking injury
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000 and gave additional fines to two coaches and a player for faking an injury during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person familiar with the penalty told The Associated Press on Saturday. Coach Dennis...
Citrus County Chronicle
Clark, No. 19 UCLA rout Denver 87-64 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 24 points and No. 19 UCLA opened the second half with a 17-0 run on its way to an 87-64 rout of Denver on Saturday for the Bruins’ fifth straight victory. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73
ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers' season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with 11:18...
Citrus County Chronicle
Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers' six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — First, Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had to convince All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home Saturday night. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers against Indiana. In the end, it didn't matter as they rallied to beat the Pacers 136-133.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night. Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.
Citrus County Chronicle
NHL suspends Kraken D Oleksiak for 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was suspended by the NHL on Saturday for three games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. Oleksiak will miss the rest of Seattle's road trip, games on Sunday against Florida, Tuesday at Tampa...
