One killed in wrong-way crash on I-55 in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened this weekend.
The crash happened on Saturday, December 3 just after 12:00 a.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County.
According to troopers, a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-55 when it collided with a 2014 International tractor-trailer, driven by 50-year-old Clifton Bonds, of Louisiana.
The driver of the Charger, 39-year-old Sandy Lumpkin, of Magnolia, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
