ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Slidell right-hander Trey Flettrich inks with Belhaven

Slidell senior Trey Flettrich loves baseball, but when it came time to pick a college, the right-handed pitcher wanted a school that could also meet his academic needs. He found the best of both worlds when he signed with Division III Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., on Dec. 8. “They’re...
SLIDELL, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

These former Jesuit football teammates have Brother Martin, Destrehan in state finals

Two former Jesuit football teammates will coach on successive nights in state championship games this week at the Caesars Superdome. Friday, former Jesuit defensive back Marcus Scott, a 1995 high school graduate, will coach Destrehan against Ruston in the Division I nonselect championship set for 7 p.m. The next night, former Jesuit tight end and 1997 graduate Mark Bonis will coach Brother Martin against John Curtis in the Division I select final.
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?

Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy