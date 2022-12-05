Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
NOLA.com
LSU, UNO cancel their women's basketball game Sunday, citing 'health and safety protocols'
UNO (1-5) was coming off a 79-61 loss at Wichita State on Dec. 3. The Tigers won their ninth straight game to open the season with an 85-72 victory at Tulane. LSU's next game is Dec. 14 against Lamar in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will have had...
NOLA.com
Slidell right-hander Trey Flettrich inks with Belhaven
Slidell senior Trey Flettrich loves baseball, but when it came time to pick a college, the right-handed pitcher wanted a school that could also meet his academic needs. He found the best of both worlds when he signed with Division III Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., on Dec. 8. “They’re...
theadvocate.com
An LSU backup linebacker entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career
LSU backup linebacker Kolbe Fields entered the transfer portal Thursday for the second time in his career. Fields, a New Orleans native who went to Archbishop Rummel, transferred to LSU last year after signing with South Carolina out of high school. He has three more years of eligibility. As a...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
fox13news.com
Eight-year-old Tampa basketball phenom builds brand on and off the court
TAMPA, Fla. - You will always find Kadesh Rushing on a basketball court practicing the game he loves. And Kadesh's love for the game started early. "When I was in pull-up diapers," Kadesh said. But it was when Kadesh was six years old when he raised some eyebrows by scoring...
NOLA.com
These former Jesuit football teammates have Brother Martin, Destrehan in state finals
Two former Jesuit football teammates will coach on successive nights in state championship games this week at the Caesars Superdome. Friday, former Jesuit defensive back Marcus Scott, a 1995 high school graduate, will coach Destrehan against Ruston in the Division I nonselect championship set for 7 p.m. The next night, former Jesuit tight end and 1997 graduate Mark Bonis will coach Brother Martin against John Curtis in the Division I select final.
NOLA.com
LCMC makes its case for $150 million acquisition of three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals
LCMC's plan to acquire three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals for $150 million got a public airing in Baton Rouge on Thursday in one of the final regulatory steps required before the sale can proceed. At a well-attended public hearing in Baton Rouge, hospital and university officials made their case for the...
NOLA.com
Here’s what Destrehan expects to get from Ruston in the Division I nonselect football championship
Undefeated Destrehan will face a familiar postseason opponent when the third-seeded Wildcats face No. 1 Ruston in the Division I nonselect state football championship set for 7 p.m. Friday in the Caesars Superdome. This will be the third year in a row for Destrehan (13-0) and Ruston (12-1) to meet...
NOLA.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
earnthenecklace.com
Sheba Turk leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the New Orleans Anchor Going?
Sheba Turk is a prominent anchor of WWL-TV’s widely watched Eyewitness Morning News. Every morning, she is the news source that the people of New Orleans turn to for information. However, Sheba Turk is leaving WWL-TV in December 2022 for a new position outside New Orleans. Since the news broke, viewers have had mixed reactions; they’re sad to see her go yet excited for her new opportunities. Here’s more on Sheba Turk’s departure from WWL-TV.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 9-11
"The most wonderful time of the year" becomes the most busy time of the year as South Louisiana celebrates in grand style. And we have a bit of lagniappe to keep you on your toes (check out the end). Head out to St. James Parish upriver from New Orleans and...
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
A Brief Story of France and New Orleans
"It was a lovely evening and visit to have President d'Estaing come to Louisiana and New Orleans. It was a very important moment in our city's history and relationship with France."
