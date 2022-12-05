Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Pa. flags ordered at half staff
Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at all commonwealth facilities in honor of three firefighters who died in the line of duty this week.
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Gov. Wolf orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of three firefighters killed in line of duty
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of three firefighters that died in the line of duty this week. The governor’s office said Kurt Keilhofer of Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when he was struck and killed while responding to a vehicle accident in Union Twp.
Haines Shoe House, Gov. Dick Thornburgh honored with Pa. historical markers
The famous Haines Shoe House in Hellam Twp., York County, has been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Historical Marker. The house, now a Vrbo rental, is included in 36 new markers that were selected from 91 applications, said the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. There are more than 2,500 of the blue signs with gold lettering in Pennsylvania.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
The lack of local maintenance codes can contribute to poor housing quality and less investment in areas, according to a study from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
Gas prices; governor’s memories; Farm Show milkshakes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Lot to lots: Plans for the Beltway Towne Center, in Cumberland County at the former Park Inn by Radisson, have been submitted to Hampden Township for review. The center is to be anchored by a warehouse club along with about a dozen smaller units.
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Chick-fil-A approval; fatal fire; heating costs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. High: 53; Low: 35. Cloudy. Prison cold, death: In his Dauphin County Prison cell, a 45-year-old man showed signs of hypothermia and was taken to a hospital in December 2021. After nearly a month there, he was returned to his cell – which was even colder this time. The man died a week later, in short sleeves in his bunk, after a second bout of hypothermia.
Hidden Pa. Frick bathroom camera took 200-plus images of adults, kids | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
WOLF
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats
U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
WV Mall to remain closed all day; will re-open Friday at 10 a.m.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. —Due to a water main break, the Wyoming Valley Mall will remain closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, Dec. 8.
Snow, rain could fall in central Pa. this week: forecasters
The rain has stopped in central Pennsylvania, but could pick back up this weekend and combine with snow showers, forecasters said. Thursday will be overcast and Friday sunny, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, the National Weather Service said. By Friday night, however, rain and snow could...
Pa. to receive $6.6 million to expand internet accessibility across the state
Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million to help expand internet accessibility throughout the state, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” Wolf said in an announcement on Dec. 6. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians.”
