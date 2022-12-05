ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Gov. Wolf orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of three firefighters killed in line of duty

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of three firefighters that died in the line of duty this week. The governor’s office said Kurt Keilhofer of Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, when he was struck and killed while responding to a vehicle accident in Union Twp.
Austin Davis resigns from Pa. House ahead of Lt. Gov. transition

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office. In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said […]
Chick-fil-A approval; fatal fire; heating costs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. High: 53; Low: 35. Cloudy. Prison cold, death: In his Dauphin County Prison cell, a 45-year-old man showed signs of hypothermia and was taken to a hospital in December 2021. After nearly a month there, he was returned to his cell – which was even colder this time. The man died a week later, in short sleeves in his bunk, after a second bout of hypothermia.
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Austin Davis, Summer Lee resign state House seats

U.S. Rep.-elect Summer Lee and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis announced their resignations from their seats in the state House of Representatives on Wednesday. Lee is the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania while Davis will be the first black man to serve as lieutenant governor. "For four...
Pa. to receive $6.6 million to expand internet accessibility across the state

Pennsylvania will receive $6.6 million to help expand internet accessibility throughout the state, Governor Tom Wolf announced today. “Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” Wolf said in an announcement on Dec. 6. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians.”
