What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. High: 53; Low: 35. Cloudy. Prison cold, death: In his Dauphin County Prison cell, a 45-year-old man showed signs of hypothermia and was taken to a hospital in December 2021. After nearly a month there, he was returned to his cell – which was even colder this time. The man died a week later, in short sleeves in his bunk, after a second bout of hypothermia.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO