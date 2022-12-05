ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Diamond Surprises ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Broadway Audience With Performance Of “Sweet Caroline”

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago
Pop superstar and songwriter Neil Diamond , who retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, surprised the opening night audience of A Beautiful Noise Sunday with a post-show performance of his signature hit “Sweet Caroline.” (Watch it below.)

Diamond was greeted with a standing ovation upon entering the the Broadhurst Theatre just before the start of the musical, which chronicles his life and features his music. But the big surprise came after the curtain call, when he rose from his box seat and, with mic in hand, launched into the song’s immediately recognizable lyrics “Where it began…”

Watch video of the performance below.

Diamond was accompanied to the show with wife Katie and, according to the musical’s spokesperson, more than 40 members of his family including children and grandchildren. The surprise performance of “Sweet Caroline” was Diamond’s first performance in his hometown of New York since 2017.

A Beautiful Noise stars Will Swenson (as the singer during his performing years) and Mark Jacoby as the post-retirement Diamond.

Deadler Duke
3d ago

Neil Diamond is the best. I have always loved his music

Kathy Murphy
3d ago

I agree with y'all. Love love Neil Diamond. wish I was there lol

