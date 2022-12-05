ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Ascension Sacred Heart is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The director of the program, Dr. Alp Demirag, says the hospital has around 125 patients on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. He says this new development is a gamechanger for their patients,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze Zoo founder Walter 'Pat' Quinn passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Walter “Pat” Quinn, the founder of the Gulf Breeze Zoo, passed Sunday. The Gulf Breeze Zoo put out a Facebook post announcing his passing. "A true 'man of the people,' Pat loved our community and its people," the post states. "He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo even after retirement. We could not have found a better person to market his love of the zoo to the community than Pat. There is not a day that goes by when walking the zoo that I don’t think of him and what he built and accomplished. Words cannot convey our true sense of loss."
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Senior Bowl reveals Nelly to perform free Friday night concert in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senior Bowl announces public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including FREE CONCERT featuring NELLY. The Senior Bowl is excited to announce its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023. Practices are again open to the public Tuesday, January 31st – Thursday, February 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a great way to get up close and see your favorite players from across the country here in our hometown!
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County School Board approves over $2,600 salary increase

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School Board approved pay raises for teachers and administrative staff Thursday night. The school board approved a 5.1 percent increase. That means teachers will be seeing a $2,684 increase into their yearly salary. But the agreement on the raises will need...
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.

