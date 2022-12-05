Read full article on original website
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Economy Appliance donates to Communities Caring at Christmas for 10th straight year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Economy Appliance Heat & Air came bearing gifts for Communities Caring at Christmas Wednesday morning. The company's employees, customers and vendors all donate a variety of presents for boys and girls. Ken Siefert and Jourdain Bush say it's their special treat to get to make the...
Tree-lighting ceremony at Ascension Sacred Heart honors lost loved ones
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A special tree lighting ceremony Thursday at Ascension Sacred Heart's Pensacola campus. The hospital's "Tree of Life" was lit up in honor of organ, eye, and tissue donors who have passed away. Donor families decorated ornaments to hang on the tree to remember their loved ones. It's...
Ascension Sacred Heart now accepting living organ donors
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Ascension Sacred Heart is now accepting living donors for their kidney transplant program. The director of the program, Dr. Alp Demirag, says the hospital has around 125 patients on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. He says this new development is a gamechanger for their patients,...
Gulf Breeze Zoo founder Walter 'Pat' Quinn passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Walter “Pat” Quinn, the founder of the Gulf Breeze Zoo, passed Sunday. The Gulf Breeze Zoo put out a Facebook post announcing his passing. "A true 'man of the people,' Pat loved our community and its people," the post states. "He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo even after retirement. We could not have found a better person to market his love of the zoo to the community than Pat. There is not a day that goes by when walking the zoo that I don’t think of him and what he built and accomplished. Words cannot convey our true sense of loss."
Pensacola mayor proposes recognition of Juneteenth as holiday for city employees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing the city recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees. President Joe Biden signed off on The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act back in June of last year. Since then, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. This year, Escambia...
More complaints filed against charged Pensacola contractors Matt Banks and Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints were filed to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday involving two Pensacola contractors. Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have both been charged for accepting payment for jobs they never started or completed. 13 cases were heard against Banks Wednesday, and seven...
Pensacola designated as only American World War II Heritage City in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola and Escambia County has been designated by the National Park Service as an American World War II Heritage City. The city says the designation honors the greater Pensacola area's contributions and critical role in shaping the U.S. home front during World War II.
Old Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign removed as replacement project begins
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Crews have began replacing the Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign, which sustained damage during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Escambia County says work began Tuesday with the removal of the old sign components. WEAR News reported in July that the sign would be replaced. D&R Painting Inc....
'Ball is in their court:' Escambia teachers' union hopes district can finalize pay raise
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Following WEAR's story Tuesday night on teacher pay in Escambia County, the school district met with the teachers' union Wednesday to work on finalizing a new contract. WEAR asked the superintendent and other officials with the district Wednesday to help outline the process of raising teacher...
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
Cantonment woman charged with stealing from, exploiting ex-husband's parents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment woman is charged with opening fraudulent credit accounts through her ex-husband's parents and stealing money from them, according to an arrest report. Samantha Perea, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with:. grand theft - over $10K less than $20K. criminal use of personal ID...
Commissioners delay deed approval for wastewater treatment plant near Blackwater River
MILTON, Fla. -- The City of Milton's plan to build a new wastewater treatment plant near the Blackwater River has reached a snag. Santa Rosa County commissioners were set to approve a deed to convey county owned land for the plants effluent field, to the city, in exchange for wastewater capacity at the new plant.
'Don't find it surprising:' Drivers react to violent attack on Pensacola taxi driver
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man was in court Wednesday afternoon after investigators say he strangled a taxi cab driver earlier this week. Rickey Wiggins is also accused of attacking several others. The incident unfolded in front of a hotel and restaurant off of Pensacola Boulevard Monday morning.
3 men indicted for double-homicide outside Props Ale House in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Jury in Okaloosa County issued indictments on three men for a double murder that took place back on Feb. 11 in Niceville. The three men charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon are:
Escambia County Schools teacher pay remains lowest among Northwest Florida counties
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher pay raise is on the horizon for Escambia County schools. But at least one teacher's patience is growing thin. This comes after Santa Rosa County Schools recently raised their teacher salary significantly higher than Escambia's. 20 years ago, starting pay in Escambia County was...
Senior Bowl reveals Nelly to perform free Friday night concert in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senior Bowl announces public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including FREE CONCERT featuring NELLY. The Senior Bowl is excited to announce its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023. Practices are again open to the public Tuesday, January 31st – Thursday, February 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a great way to get up close and see your favorite players from across the country here in our hometown!
Santa Rosa County sheriff responds to fourth employee arrest this year
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New details were released Thursday on the arrest of a now former Santa Rosa County deputy. Corey Jones was arrested Tuesday for insurance fraud stemming from a car accident in September. Sheriff Bob Johnson tells WEAR News Jones worked for the sheriff's office for about...
Santa Rosa County School Board approves over $2,600 salary increase
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School Board approved pay raises for teachers and administrative staff Thursday night. The school board approved a 5.1 percent increase. That means teachers will be seeing a $2,684 increase into their yearly salary. But the agreement on the raises will need...
Escambia County commissioner looks to create new fire station for Paradise Beach residents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For five years, hundreds of residents who live in the Paradise Beach area have gone without a fire station. Station 20 in Paradise Beach was closed by the county after the lease expired on the property. The county says they hope to build a new fire...
Deputies: Escambia County Dollar General employee hit by shoplifter's getaway car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged theft involved in shoplifting from a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue after a store employee got injured while attempting to stop a shoplifter.
