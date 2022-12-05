Mauricio Umansky Gives An Update On Where Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Stand Today

The drama that went down between sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton on season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was no joke. And the reunion was even more intense. Although we saw Kyle and Kathy somewhat work out their differences, it sounds like the two are actually still in a rocky place.

Don’t forget, Kathy has been a friend of the show since season 11. Her first season was fun and light-hearted, and she wasn’t really involved in any of the drama. Season 12, however, is a different story. Kathy didn’t film with the ladies for the first half of the season due to contract negotiations . When she did rejoin the ladies halfway through, there was one final cast trip to Aspen, Colorado. And there, things went down .

At this point, you’ve heard about the alleged meltdown Kathy had in front of Lisa Rinna . Mainly because Rinna wouldn’t LET THE MOUSE GO (in my Sutton Stracke voice) and blasted this woman all over social media . I mean, this story line went from something that really wasn’t a big deal to something enormous.

Of course, where was Kyle during this time when Kathy was getting dragged by Rinna and Erika Jayne ? Nowhere to be found. But, if you look at Kyle’s track record, defending her sisters isn’t high on the list. Anyway, of course, Kathy came for Kyle for not having her back. And uh, I don’t blame her… like, at all.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Is Still Coming For Kathy Hilton Amid RHOBH Drama

When the reunion ended, it featured Kathy shutting Kyle down after explaining to her that she sat there the entire time and said nothing in her defense. And when the ladies were at BravoCon , you could tell the tension was present there also . According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Mauricio Umansky explained that the two are not seeing eye to eye right now.

“Well, I mean, the truth is that they have really not spoken since all of this has gone down, and I’m just being super supportive of Kyle,” he told WWHL host Andy Cohen . “And eventually, hopefully, the families get back together.”

I hope so too. Because truthfully, I like seeing Kathy on the show. And I like seeing her activated also. But, it’s disheartening as a viewer to see only Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton having Kathy’s back instead of her sister. But again, it’s the Housewives… we expect this kind of drama.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR KATHY AND KYLE HAVEN’T SPOKEN? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MAURICIO’S STATEMENTS?

[Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

The post Mauricio Umansky Gives An Update On Where Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Stand Today appeared first on Reality Tea .