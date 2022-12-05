Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
74 counties at high, medium level for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 11 compared to the previous week, with 45 counties at...
foxillinois.com
Pritzker orders flags lowered to honor late Senator Bennett
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Friday order state flags lowered to honor State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and his service to the people of Illinois. Bennett died on Friday at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Hospital. He was hospitalized on Thursday. Bennett’s office released a statement saying...
foxillinois.com
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity
CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
foxillinois.com
ISP investigating I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police District 9 is investigating a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 96. ISP says the crash took place around 5 p.m. on Friday. Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at this location and IL 29 northbound exit to get onto Interstate...
foxillinois.com
$2.8 million grant to support crime victims housing needs
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) on Thursday. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
foxillinois.com
Illinois Lottery hosts toy drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois lottery was giving back through a holiday toy drive on Thursday night. Adults could donate a new, unwrapped toy at the County Market on Monroe and receive one Illinois holiday instant ticket and two fast play and scan tickets. All toys donated will...
Comments / 0