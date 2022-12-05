ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOKSL_0jYDMP8K00

Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim.

The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style.

Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing denim with more denim can be tricky, Klum broke up the pieces with different colors, prints and textures with her flannel. She also added black aviator sunglasses and a crossbody bag with a tan strap for a few accessories.

The “AGT” judge completed her outfit with a pair of tan suede clog shoes. They played into the casualness of her outfit and fit into the current clog trend that’s swept the footwear world this fall. The round-toed style has soared from the popularity of Birkenstock’s Boston clogs, while other styles have been released from brands including Veronica Beard, Hermès and Ganni.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

Click through the gallery for Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.

