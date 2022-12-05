Mariah Carey Hits High Notes to ‘Honey’ in Sleek Jumpsuit With Sparkling Top & 6-Inch Metallic Platform Sandals

Mariah Carey gave her sparkling style a towering boost in her latest Instagram post. The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas uploaded a Reel on the social media site, which sees her modeling a glittery jumpsuit.

Set to her chart-topping 1994 single, “Honey” the certified Songbird Supreme poses in a black one-piece outfit that included 3/4 sleeves and sheer fitted leggings. Taking things up a notch, she complemented the garment with a cropped silver sequin top.

“And its just like #Honey,” Carey wrote under the post along with a blue butterfly emoji.

The “Shake it Off” singer traded her usual long lustrous locs for a high ponytail that was styled with a side swept bang. For makeup, she went with soft shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. To amp up the glam factor, Carey accessorized with diamond hoop earrings and a matching bracelet.

When it came down to the shoes, the “We Belong Together” songstress completed her look with a towering set of silver metallic platform sandals. The silhouette featured a thin strap around the ankle, a chunky outsole with a small open-toe and sat atop a sky-high 6-inch heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Carey is known for having an extravagant fashion sense, while also wearing pieces that are modern and classic. For years we’ve seen her in dramatic ball gowns and other flouncy dresses. She also favors slinky and edgy garments that are both chic and flirty, as well as slouchy designer T-shirts that speak to her brevity for staying up on the latest fashion trends. As for footwear, the dazzling diva has an affinity for height-staggering heels and stylish stilettos.

