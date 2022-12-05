Read full article on original website
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
3 Winning Bank Stocks That Still Have Room to Run in 2023
Stubbornly high inflation for the most part of the year did compel the Federal Reserve to apply an aggressive rate-hike policy. In fact, the Fed raised its interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time this year to curb inflationary pressure. Now, the interest rate stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 14 years.
RLI or RNR: Which P&C Stock is Better-Placed at the Moment?
RLI - Free Report) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (. RLI Corp., with a market capitalization of $5.8 billion, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. RenaissanceRe, with a market capitalization of $7.9 billion, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. Both insurers carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
3 Business Services Stocks to Buy
ADP - Free Report) Sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Automatic Data Processing is worthy of consideration in the top-rated Outsourcing industry. Earnings estimate revisions have risen over the last quarter for the cloud-based human capital management company. ADP’s technology solutions include payroll, talent management, human resources and benefits administration,...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Beneficial for Carlisle (CSL)
CSL - Free Report) is poised to gain from its diversified business structure. The company’s global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions are commendable. Solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new construction activity are expected to aid the company’s Carlisle...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 7th
ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6 downward over the last 60 days. Amryt Pharma (. AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and...
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
Should You Retain Lemonade (LMND) Stock in Your Portfolio?
LMND - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of improvement in premium per customer, continued shift in the mix of underlying products toward higher value policies, higher instalment fees and a robust capital position. Earnings Surprise History. Lemonade has a decent surprise history. It beat earnings estimates...
Why Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Stumbled Post Q4 Earnings
HP - Free Report) has lost 9.2% since its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 16. The negative response could be attributed to a lack of positive surprise on the earnings front. What Did Helmerich & Payne’s Earnings Unveil?. Helmerich & Payne reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income...
5 Dividend Stocks to Allay Fears of a More-Aggressive Fed
The Federal Reserve at each of its previous four meetings held this year, had raised the interest rate by 0.75 points to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was its fastest pace since the beginning of the 1980s. However, monetary tightening measures don’t bode well for the stock market as it curtails consumer spending and impacts economic growth.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th
NKSH - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus. National...
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stock?
LPI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $20.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Now
DOCU - Free Report) is benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature as well as solid liquidity. DOCU’s revenues are anticipated to grow 17.5% in fiscal 2023. eSignature, DocuSign’s anchor product, enables virtual but secure signing and sending of agreements on a variety of devices, from anywhere in the world. The company’s top line is significantly benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature. Despite rising demand, the market for eSignature remains largely untapped. This keeps DocuSign in a position to expand eSignature across businesses around the world.
4 Solid Stocks to Buy on Continued Rise in Factory Orders
HUBB - Free Report) , EnerSys (. ENS - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (. IEX - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Commerce Department said on Dec 5 that new orders for U.S.-made factory goods rose 1% in October, beating expectations of a rise of 0.7%. October’s jump follows a 0.3% in September. On a year-over-year basis, factory orders rose 12.8% in October.
Fast Casual Dining: WING Flys Above the Rest
The past year has been tough on most Americans’ wallets. While it has slowed down recently, inflation has led to a significant decrease in purchasing power for consumers. Gasoline, housing, food, and other items of necessity have risen drastically amid the War in Ukraine and supply chain issues. Meanwhile, U.S. household debt stands at more than $16.5 trillion – the highest on record. Despite inflation leveling off to some degree, the effects still linger as most struggle. It is safe to say that in the current economic climate, most consumers are looking to avoid fine dining and instead opting for fast casual, lower cost dining.
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
HURN - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 2.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $78.61 in the previous session. Huron Consulting has gained 56% since the start of the year compared to the -25.9% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -21.3% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.
