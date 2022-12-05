ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Pugh Sees Red in Lipstick-Hued Gown With Pockets at British Fashion Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYz68_0jYDMLqe00

Florence Pugh made an understated statement for the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping Valentino dress. Her lipstick-red ensemble featured a deep scarlet hue crafted from smooth satin, featuring thin straps with a backless silhouette. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli — nominated for the evening’s Designer of the Year honor — her ensemble was complete with a flowing draped train, which even included pockets. Delicate diamond drop earrings finished Pugh’s minimalist attire.

When it came to footwear, Pugh’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of Valentino’s heeled sandals, pumps or sky-high platform shoes for the occasion. All of the styles have been cemented by the “Puss in Boots” actress on the red carpet in recent months, from late-night show appearances to the Venice Film Festival.

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid , Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

PHOTOS: A Look at Florence Pugh’s Glamorous Yet Modern Red Carpet Style

Shania Twain Updates ’90s-Era ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Outfit in Sheer Leopard Dress & Pink Hair at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Shania Twain mastered the art of self-reference at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician — who will be honored during the ceremony with the Music Icon Award — posed in a dramatic long gown. Her ensemble featured a sheer black base with gloved sleeves and a soft velvet low-rise skirt, punctuated by a curved waistline. A bra-style bodice, as well as structured shoulders that streamed into a draped hair scarf, featured a beige and black spotted leopard print — a distinct reference to Twain’s iconic allover...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Makes a Splash in White-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Slashed Abstract Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Heidi Klum made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic white minidress. However, her attire was anything but simple. Klum’s dress featured an asymmetric silhouette with a dangling rectangular hem, complete with a folded and cutout bodice with a single thin shoulder strap. Covering the belted piece was an abstract kelly green print, giving Klum’s attire an artistic spin. Her ensemble was complete with gold rings and shimmering green eyeshadow. When it came to footwear, Klum...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Makes a Case for Polka Dots in Magda Butrym Blouse With Matching Trousers & Pointy Pumps at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles today. The socialite arrived in a black and white Magda Butrym set, making a case for polka dots. Rinna’s look featured a long-sleeve blouse with a plunging neckline and a floral 3D embellishment that rested on her shoulder. She paired it with matching high-waisted fitted trousers, also covered in polka dots. The set is from Butrym’s fall 2022 collection. The polka dot pattern was first named in the mid-1800s after the Czech dance of the same name. Polka dots picked up popularity in...
Footwear News

Kyle Richards Gets Height Boost in Chunky Saint Laurent Platforms & Little Black Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kyle Richards, who is nominated for Reality Star of the Year, dazzled on the red carpet on Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif., at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star served in head-to-toe black, with a diamond statement necklace. While hitting the red carpet, the actress and socialite put a fierce spin on the classic little black dress with a strapless feather bustier and leather bodice mini by Lamarque. She let the stylish ensemble speak for itself with minimal jewelry, wearing a dazzling diamond tennis neckless. When it came to footwear, Richards wowed in open-toed black Saint...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Exudes Glamour in Diamonds & 5-Inch Heels at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

Mariah Carey cemented her status as a holiday season icon during Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage in a surprise performance at Lincoln Center, performing hit songs including “We Belong Together” — and, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she donned a sweeping black silk gown with thin gleaming chain strap accents. The chic piece was accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry, courtesy of Chopard: a chandelier pendant necklace, chandelier earrings and several thin bracelets. While outside, Carey also layered up with a matching coat draped...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Footwear News

Shania Twain Gets Fiery in Red Cowgirl Chaps & Sparkling Bodysuit As She Receives Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The Canadian country singer wowed the crowd with a powerful outfit change onstage. Twain performed a medley of her biggest hits, like “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” First, the singer hit the stage in a fiery outfit. She wore a shiny red trench coat atop a cowboy-inspired one-piece designed with a corseted bodice and PVC paneling by Diesel, featuring classic cowgirl chaps. For her second look, Twain took off the trench coat revealing diamond fringe bottoms that...
Footwear News

Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Celebrates Release in Red Dress & D’Orsay Pumps After Prisoner Swap With Russian Arms Dealer Viktor Bout Frees the WNBA Star

Cherelle Griner gave a speech during the release of her wife, WNBA star Britteny Griner — who was arrested in Russia on drug charges in February — is currently en route back to the United States after a prisoner trade, according to a viral Tweet from President Joe Biden. Griner met with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the White House in Washington, D.C., for the occasion on Thursday morning, wearing a celebratory red dress. Her bright ensemble featured a knee-length skirt and gathered elbow-length sleeves. Griner finished her outfit with a delicate pendant...
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Blooms in Floral Jeweled Suit & Gold Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a sharp black suit. Her dapper attire came with a glamorous twist: allover embroidery shaped like flowers and shooting stars in cream and gold hues, complete with golden amber crystals. The maximalist wet was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a satin collar. Finishing Underwood’s ensemble were gleaming gold chainmail drop earrings, as well as layered diamond rings. When it came to footwear, Underwood slipped on a...
Footwear News

Catherine-Zeta Jones Channels the ’70s in Disco-Ready Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels for Disney+’s ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones attended Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History” premiere at El Capitan theatre yesterday in Los Angeles. The star sparkled from head to toe in an Elie Saab look. Zeta-Jones’ ensemble consisted of a flared jumpsuit made out of a deep burgundy iridescent sequined fabric, featuring a daring plunging neckline and cutout detailing. The sparkling garment was layered overtop a black bodysuit that gave the “The Mask of Zorro” actress extra coverage. Complete with a bell-bottom style hem and an eye-catching sheen, the designer outfit was paired with diamond-encrusted rings and dazzling hoops to match. Each sparkling accessory she sported was...
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde’s Sheer Dior Dress Goes Viral at People’s Choice Awards 2022 With Height-Boosting Platforms

Olivia Wilde reinvigorated her sheer era on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” director posed in a sweeping black gown from Dior’s resort 2023 collection. Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, her Karla Welch-styled outfit included a flowing max-length hem and sleeveless bodice crafted from black floral lace, layered atop high-waisted black briefs. A wide black leather belt cinched the piece, paired with thin gold hoop earrings with a bohemian finish. When it came to footwear, Wilde strapped into a pair of platform...
Footwear News

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bejeweled Dress & Satin Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Sarah Michelle Gellar made a regal entrance on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the occasion, the “Wolf Pack” star posed in a romantic black velvet dress from Oscar de la Renta. Hailing from the brand’s fall 2022 collection by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Gellar’s bodycon ensemble featured a midi length with a curved neckline and dramatic leg-of-mutton long sleeves. Giving her ensemble a formal finish were geometric rows of embroidered teardrop-shaped crystals, creating a bejeweled effect. Glimmering drop earrings and rings finished Gellar’s ensemble, as well...
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Blazer Dress & Boots for Meno Mieux Collab Announcement

Phoebe Gates partnered with Meno Mieux to create a sustainably friendly collection with some of her favorite pieces. The Phoebe Gates X Meno Mieux capsule features everything from vegan leather handbags to statement-making jewelry crafted of recycled brass. All proceeds collected from the green wardrobe sale will go to Upstream – an organization that reduces unplanned pregnancy by expanding equitable access to the full range of contraceptive options. To announce her new project, Gates styled some of the curated items in a look shared to her Instagram account yesterday. The social media star was clad in an oversized black blazer made of...
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Halter Dress at People’s Choice Awards 2022 with Boyfriend Robert Ross

Phoebe Gates brought her striking style to the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 6. With her boyfriend Robert Ross by her side, the daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, went for a bold all-black ensemble, including show-stopping platform heels. Gates’ look centered around a Retrofête gown made of a silky black fabric in a criss-crossed halter neck style. The gown featured a risky angular cutout just below the bodice that further diversified the silhouette, keeping things interesting. On the accessories front, the eco-friendly fashionista opted for gilded pieces with diamond embellishments from Walters Faith Jewelry that had...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
Footwear News

Lily Collins Delivers French Glamour in Saint Laurent Cutout Dress & Platform Stilettos for ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Premiere

Lily Collins brought sleekly French style to the red carpet this week for the season 3 premiere of “Emily in Paris.” The romance show, which stars Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo, returns to Netflix on Dec. 21. Collins arrived on the red carpet at Theatre Des Champs Elysees in Paris with husband Charlie McDowell in a dynamic gown by French label Saint Laurent for the occasion. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, her Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn-styled dress included structured shoulders and long sleeves with a draped skirt, all in a dusty brown hue. Adding a dash...
Footwear News

Laverne Cox Hosts ‘E! Live From the Red Carpet’ in ‘Butterfly Princess’ Dress & Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Laverne Cox brought florals and butterflies to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The actress, who hosted the “E! Live From the Red Carpet” special, wore a botanical dress from Collina Strada’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by milkweed and its life support for an ecosystem of caterpillars, moths and butterflies. Cox wore the Olive Butterfly Princess gown that featured a lace bodysuit complete with a tulle skirt. According to the designer, the dress was created with rose silk. This only ideates the brand’s platform, which stands for climate awareness, social...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
