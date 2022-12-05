Florence Pugh Sees Red in Lipstick-Hued Gown With Pockets at British Fashion Awards 2022

Florence Pugh made an understated statement for the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Don’t Worry Darling” star posed on the red carpet in a sweeping Valentino dress. Her lipstick-red ensemble featured a deep scarlet hue crafted from smooth satin, featuring thin straps with a backless silhouette. Designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli — nominated for the evening’s Designer of the Year honor — her ensemble was complete with a flowing draped train, which even included pockets. Delicate diamond drop earrings finished Pugh’s minimalist attire.

When it came to footwear, Pugh’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she wore a pair of Valentino’s heeled sandals, pumps or sky-high platform shoes for the occasion. All of the styles have been cemented by the “Puss in Boots” actress on the red carpet in recent months, from late-night show appearances to the Venice Film Festival.

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid , Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

