Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today.

Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped diamond necklace finished her outfit.

When it came to footwear, Quinn strapped into a set of towering Versace platform pumps. The MCM campaign star’s satin set — one of the year’s most popular red carpet shoes — included smooth black uppers with squared toes, stacked platform soles and crystal-embellished ankle straps. A set of block heels totaling 6 inches in height completed the set with a soaring height boost.

The Fashion Awards (also known as the British Fashion Awards) are an annual event, celebrating fashion’s presence in culture from the past year. Presented by Diet Coke, this year’s occasion at the Royal Albert Hall in London will honor categories including Model of the Year, Designer of the Year and Independent British Brand of the Year; nominees include Bella Hadid , Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Lila Moss and Nensi Dojaka. Jefferson Hack will notably receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, while Katie Grand will be honored with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

PHOTOS: Thierry Mugler’s Best Fashion Moments Through the Years