ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nickelodeon Studios Production Workers Go Public With Wage Concerns During Union Drive

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfUQ6_0jYDMHJk00

Nickelodeon Studios animation production workers are going public about their wage concerns as they seek voluntary recognition from management to join The Animation Guild.

TAG, an IATSE Local, said Monday that it is attempting to unionize 177 production managers, production coordinators, post production assistants, art production coordinators and asset coordinators, among others, at the studio. Though TAG has been busy organizing production workers at studios including Bento Box Entertainment and ShadowMachine since the start of the year, “To date, this is the largest bargaining unit of production workers to organize under The Animation Guild,” TAG said in a statement. According to TAG, a “supermajority” of this group voted to join the Guild in a card count.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In a statement, a Nickelodeon spokesperson said, “We have been collaboratively working with the Animation Guild regarding a path forward for this group of employees, and we expect our long-standing, positive relationship with the Guild to continue.”

With a union, Nickelodeon production workers say they are attempting to boost wages — which several claimed Monday are currently untenable for those living in the Los Angeles area — and lower healthcare costs. “The current pay gap for production roles makes it near impossible to survive in Los Angeles. Many of us have taken the shame of asking our parents for money so we can pay rent and eat,” says production coordinator Ryan Brodsky said in a statement. “We’re working full time for one of the largest corporations on earth and there’s no reason that our parents should be funding this multi-billion dollar corporation.”

CG asset production coordinator Minh-Chau Nguyen added that “many” colleagues have attempted to earn more by taking on side jobs, working more overtime, taking out loans or asking friends and family for help. “This unsustainable model of working more for less needs to end now. With voluntary recognition from Nickelodeon, my hope is that the future generation of production workers can focus on building their career instead of worrying about unlivable wages, work-life imbalance, and inadequate benefits.”

Nickelodeon management was approached about voluntarily recognizing the worker group, but attorneys representing the employer responded by “choosing to exclude a strategic group of production workers based solely on job title to capitalize on common misconceptions of labor law,” according to TAG. TAG says it “may” file for a union election with the National Labor Relations as soon as next week.

TAG already represents more than 400 animation artists at Nickelodeon that are covered under one labor contract. With its organizing drive, TAG is attempting to include production workers under that same contract, but it says that so far management has sought to cover the group under a separate agreement “that does not offer the same rights and protections.”

“The company shared its preference to keep the productive working relationship a priority when discussing the impending negotiations for the existing bargaining unit,” TAG’s business representative Steve Kaplan said in a statement. “It is therefore a surprise and shame that the company is choosing to put that relationship in jeopardy by forcing us to go to the NLRB and possibly take escalating action to achieve our goal of the inclusion of the production staff.”

Dec. 5, 3:22 p.m . Updated with Nickelodeon statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’

Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”

Jennifer Lawrence has clarified remarks she made in a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony’s Upcoming Return to TV

On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC after a year off the air. But will a host, talent and viewers return too? The Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, became highly polarizing in the wake of Feb. 2021 Los Angeles Times reporting about demographical and ethical issues within the group of journalists for media outlets based outside of the United States. Over the 21 months since then, the HFPA implemented a new code of professional and ethical conduct, added six Black members and was acquired by Eldridge Industries, which turned the organization into a...
Daily Mail

Growing Pains actor Kirk Cameron is banned from hosting readings of his children's Christian book at more than 50 publicly funded libraries - despite most hosting 'drag queen story times' for kids

Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has a new Christian Children's book out but he's being banned from hosting story hours at publicly funded community libraries that also host similar events for drag queens. It is common for community libraries to run story-hour programs for kids and parents that correspond with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stomp’ to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-Broadway

Stomp, the award-winning percussion, rhythm and comedy production created by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell, will take its final off-Broadway bow this winter. On Tuesday, producers announced the long-running show would close, with its final performance at the Orpheum Theatre set for Jan. 8, 2023. The closing is “due to declining ticket sales,” a spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets Broadway Run for June 2023Broadway League, Actors' Equity Reach Tentative Agreement on Contract'The Wiz' to Be Reimagined for Limited Broadway Revival Arriving in Spring 2024 “We are so proud...
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Iger Speaks Out About Gun Control Responsibility On Sandy Hook Anniversary

Former President Barack Obama, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Matthew McConaughey joined together in New York Tuesday to condemn and lift up solutions to the continuing issue of gun violence on the 10th anniversary of the school shooting in Sandy Hook.  Speaking at the Sandy Hook Promise Benefit, a night honoring an organization started by parents of the victims that trains students and adults to know the signs of gun violence, Iger said preventing shootings before they happen “should be among our highest priorities.” The recently reappointed Disney CEO was honored for his support of gun reform and the organization’s Start...
The Hollywood Reporter

The 20+ Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is coming for our skincare routines. With more than a month left of fall, the impending dry winter air — coupled with people using humidifiers and heaters indoors — can leave the skin flaky, dry and cracked and cause irritation in already sensitive skin.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Hollywood-Inspired Holiday Gifts for WomenWhere to Buy the Best Gift Baskets and Boxes Online for Showing Your Gratitude in StyleWhat to Pack for Winter Beach Vacations, from Star-Approved...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Top L.A. Real Estate Agents Are Striking Out to Form New Brokerages

L.A.’s ultra-luxe real estate landscape is shifting in dramatic ways. This fall, Drew Fenton, one of Hilton & Hyland’s marquee names, veteran real estate exec Nick Segal and Hilton & Hyland marketing chief Ed Leyson struck out on their own to launch a new Beverly Hills-based brokerage, Carolwood. Fenton tells THR that after the death this year of Hilton & Hyland co-founder Jeff Hyland, “It felt like a natural progression to put all that I had learned in my 15 years at Hilton & Hyland into my own firm.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMauricio Umansky on Reality Series 'Buying Beverly Hills':...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

BRIC Foundation Launches Animation, Visual Effects and Gaming Apprenticeship (Exclusive)

BRIC Foundation has teamed with several prominent education, inclusion and entertainment industry organizations to launch a new apprenticeship program geared towards making careers in the animation, visual effects and gaming industries more accessible to those from historically excluded groups. The BRIC Apprenticeship was created to provide early career awareness, exploration, preparation and training opportunities for students in California public schools. The federally and state-recognized 12-month program, which uses a competency-based model and employer consortium method, aims to support young people from diverse backgrounds between the ages of 16 to 24 in attaining jobs by removing some of the barriers to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Celebrates Raphael Warnock and Democrats’ Georgia Victory

The mood out of Hollywood has been celebratory following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s win over Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Tuesday’s Georgia runoff election, the last high-profile outstanding race from the 2022 midterm elections. Actors from Mark Ruffalo to Rosario Dawson and Kerry Washington cheered the victory, which gives Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s first term. Ruffalo also praised Warnock, who made history in 2021 when he became Georgia’s first Black senator, for now being the first Black Senator elected to a six-year term in the state’s history.More from The Hollywood ReporterTV...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Look Who’s Talking’ Director on Kirstie Alley: “Those Movies Could Not Have Been Done Without Her”

Kirstie Alley had only just begun to make a name for herself on Cheers when director Amy Heckerling cast her to star in the 1989 comedy smash Look Who’s Talking. Alley, whose death was announced Monday at the age of 71 following a brief colon cancer diagnosis, made her Cheers debut as Rebecca in the hit NBC sitcom’s season six premiere that aired in September 1987. Not long after, Heckerling would land her as Look Who’s Talking lead Mollie, an accountant whose challenges while raising a newborn son and falling for taxi driver James (John Travolta) were narrated by Bruce...
The Hollywood Reporter

FTC Sues to Block $69B Microsoft, Activision Merger

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion bid to buy video game publisher Activision Blizzard, alleging that the deal will enable the tech giant to suppress competition in gaming. The move represents another aggressive step taken by competition regulators to rein in consolidation of the tech industry. It marks a roadblock in Microsoft’s plans to expand its gaming arm. The deal, if approved, would’ve married Microsoft, which owns the Xbox console and a game streaming service, and Activision, maker of Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. More from The Hollywood ReporterMissing-Person Pandemic Comedy 'The...
The Hollywood Reporter

“This Is Not the Old HFPA”: Golden Globes’ Group Head Talks for First Time Since 2021 Boycott

For nearly two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been in the midst of an existential crisis, ever since a February 2021 Los Angeles Times story revealed a lack of Black members and a pattern of financial improprieties. The revelations sparked studios and talent to boycott the HFPA and prompted NBC, its longtime broadcasting partner, to decline to air a Golden Globes ceremony in 2022. On Jan. 10, after a major overhaul of the organization and a year off the air, the HFPA will return to holding its signature event, the Globes, on NBC, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”

James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount CEO on Streaming Profitability Push: “It Takes a Little While”

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish says his studio is increasingly focused on its fast-expanding streaming model to compete against market leaders Netflix and Disney, but has yet to declare when Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be as profitable as CBS once was on its own as a cable TV juggernaut.   “We’ve always built this with the idea of building a real business and profitability in mind and will continue to make headway on that in 2023,” Bakish told the UBS Global TMT Conference during a session that was webcast.  More from The Hollywood ReporterCan Pluto TV's Expansion Be Powered by...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Paul Dano Made Noise With ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

This year has been a memorable one for Paul Dano, who played the Riddler in The Batman and currently stars with Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen in Steven Spielberg’s awards contender, The Fabelmans. After starting his career as a child actor, Dano found a breakout role in the 2006 road-trip dramedy Little Miss Sunshine, alongside co-stars Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin. Hailing from co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the story focuses on a family traveling across the country in a Volkswagen bus to get youngest child Olive (Breslin) to Southern California to compete...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabby Giffords Calls on People to Move Ahead Together in Challenging Times at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Event

Gabby Giffords, the former U.S. congresswoman from Arizona, shared inspirational words on pushing for change and moving forward in “challenging times” on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala, presented by Lifetime.  Former Hollywood executive and icon Sherry Lansing introduced Giffords, who received a standing ovation as she approached the stage. Lansing called Giffords an “extraordinary woman” as her mentor.More from The Hollywood ReporterHasan Minhaj, Jessica Henwick Reflect on Asian and Pacific Islander Excellence at Netflix, Gold House and THR CelebrationMIPCOM: Alyssa Milano Looks Back on Life of Activism, Urges Women to Stand TogetherSherry Lansing, Phil Rosenthal Support...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA Raises Eight to Agent

CAA has upped eight to agent and executive. Kate Arenson, who joined CAA as an intern in 2017, has been elevated to agent in the Music Touring department. More from The Hollywood ReporterLily James Signs With CAA (Exclusive)TikTok's "Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno Signs With CAA'Mars One' Director Gabriel Martins Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Jessica Brown, Emmett Gordon and Peter Morton have been promoted to executives in CAA Sports Property Sales and will advise clients that include Major League Baseball, Formula 1, the Atlanta Braves and the L.A. Clippers. Sydney Chance has been promoted to executive in Baseball, where she will advise the...
The Hollywood Reporter

PR Firm Lippin Group Sets Promotions for Senior Staffers

The Lippin Group is elevating a handful of senior staffers. Pamela Golum has been promoted to president of global entertainment, Jim Benson to president of corporate communications on the West Coast, and Jennifer Price-Keith has been upped to president of television and events. All continue to report to chairman and CEO Dick Lippin at his strategic communications PR firm that specializes in entertainment, media and technology.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Criticizes 'Law & Order' and Dick Wolf for Unrealistic, Highly Favorable Portrayal of PoliceCBS' 'FBI' Franchise Scores Two-Year RenewalDick Wolf Launches International Format Distribution Division Additionally, Nazli Simno has been promoted...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy