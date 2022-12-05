Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation

Tampa mayor Jane Castor says Mary O' Connor accomplished a lot during her short tenure as the city's police chief, but in the end, it all came down to integrity and ethics.

O' Connor was asked to resign after bodycam video showed her trying to use her position to get out of a ticket during a routine traffic stop in Pinellas County. Speaking to News Channel 8, Castor says there are higher standards here. "(These are) standards that we uphold--professionalism, integrity, ethics to insure that the community has that respect and trust of the Tampa Police Department."

The city's new Interim Chief, 25-year veteran Lee Berkaw, said he just wants to keep the momentum going. "We've reduced violent crime involving a firearm by 4.5% year-to-date," Berkaw said. "Our officers are out there more pro-active. They are working hard, and to keep that momentum going and to reduce violent crime and engage the community is my top priority."

Castor says the city will hire a search firm to conduct a nationwide hunt for a new chief.

photo: Getty Images