Tampa, FL

Jane Castor: "Deeply Disappointed" Over O' Connor Resignation

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

Tampa mayor Jane Castor says Mary O' Connor accomplished a lot during her short tenure as the city's police chief, but in the end, it all came down to integrity and ethics.

O' Connor was asked to resign after bodycam video showed her trying to use her position to get out of a ticket during a routine traffic stop in Pinellas County. Speaking to News Channel 8, Castor says there are higher standards here. "(These are) standards that we uphold--professionalism, integrity, ethics to insure that the community has that respect and trust of the Tampa Police Department."

The city's new Interim Chief, 25-year veteran Lee Berkaw, said he just wants to keep the momentum going. "We've reduced violent crime involving a firearm by 4.5% year-to-date," Berkaw said. "Our officers are out there more pro-active. They are working hard, and to keep that momentum going and to reduce violent crime and engage the community is my top priority."

Castor says the city will hire a search firm to conduct a nationwide hunt for a new chief.

photo: Getty Images

Comments

Darcee
5d ago

Disappointed?? After her history I wouldn't want her as an acquaintance let alone my Police Chief. She was a mistake. Let's not have more please.

7
Adolfo Arrastia
4d ago

Why are you disappointed? She showed her True Nature and proved that the phrase “Power Corrupts and that absolute power, Corrupts Absolutely” is undoubtedly correct!

3
 

