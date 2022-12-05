CapRock Partners Secures $50MM in Construction Financing for Nearly 270,000 SQFT Industrial Development in Pomona

Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
Bridge Group Investments, Steerpoint Capital Acquire 1MM SQFT Mall in Palmdale for $60MM
LOS ANGELES — Today Bridge Group Investments, founded by the Mersho family in 2004, and Steerpoint Capital announced that they have closed on an acquisition of the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, California at a purchase price of $60 million. Located near some of the region’s largest employers, the...
theregistrysocal.com
Ares Management Acquires 205,600 SQFT Industrial Building in Perris for $59MM
The industrial market remains hot in the Inland Empire, with a number of recent transactions to show for it. In one deal, Los Angeles-based Ares Management acquired a 205,589 square foot warehouse in Perris for $59.275 million, or approximately $288 per square foot, according to Carol Taubman of Westgate Industrial Properties, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Eran Bitton, the CEO of Ring of Fire, a clothing manufacturer in Van Nuys.
theregistrysocal.com
Jamison Services Sells Site of Planned 149-Key Hotel in Los Angeles for $18MM
LOS ANGELES, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has represented Mart South L.P. dba Jamison Services in the dispositional sale of an adaptive reuse hospitality redevelopment site in downtown Los Angeles. Jamison Services previously entitled the site for a 149-key hotel development. Located at 124 E Olympic Blvd in the heart of the Downtown LA’s emerging Fashion District submarket, the site currently houses a fully vacant and non-operational 70,744-square-foot office building on nearly ±0.3 acres.
theregistrysocal.com
VMG Properties Sells 24-Unit Apartment Building in Long Beach for $9.3MM
Long Beach, Calif. December 8, 2022 – Stepp Commercial, a leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market, has completed the $9.325 million sale of a 24-unit apartment property located at 1867 Temple Avenue in Signal Hill, a city completely surrounded by Long Beach. Principal Robert Stepp and...
theregistrysocal.com
National CORE Acquires 74,356 SQFT Office Building in Rancho Cucamonga for $18.25MM
An affordable housing development company is expanding its space in Rancho Cucamonga. According to public documents, National CORE purchased an office building in late November for $18.25 million, or about $245 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was CO-OP Financial Services, an IT service management company, which currently occupies the building.
theregistrysocal.com
92,000 SQFT of Leases Signed at Irvine Company’s 34-Story Office Tower in Century City
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Irvine Company announced today it has signed more than 92,000 square feet in leases at the iconic building 2121 Avenue of the Stars, the 34-story office tower in the heart of Century City. Some of the new customers include:. Katten, a full-service law firm, leased...
theregistrysocal.com
Ontario International Named the Fastest-Growing Airport in the U.S. for the Fifth Straight Year
ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 — The accolades keep rolling in for Ontario International Airport (ONT), the gateway for choice for millions of Southern California air travelers and now, for the fifth straight year, the fastest-growing airport in the United States, according to a leading industry publication. The ranking...
theregistrysocal.com
SC Labs Expands into Southern California, Opening a New 12,000 SQFT Cannabis Testing Lab in Los Angeles
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 — Today, SC Labs, the leading cannabis and hemp testing company, announced its plans to expand into Southern California – beginning with a new lab opening in Los Angeles. The new, 12,000+ square foot facility, located in the Van Nuys neighborhood of...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
theregistrysocal.com
11-Story Historic Trust Building Remains on Market in Downtown Los Angeles
While the Los Angeles office market still hangs in uncertainty as many companies shift to hybrid and remote work methods, several prominent Los Angeles buildings remain up for sale. One of these buildings is the historic Trust Building, a 334,366 square foot building in downtown Los Angeles. The property, which...
theregistrysocal.com
Sega of America Opens New 31,700 SQFT Headquarters in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif.—- Today, Sega of America, Inc. has officially opened the new office for the company’s North American headquarters in Irvine, California. The new office space, which covers nearly 31,700 square feet at Innovation Office Park, facilitates up to 235 local Sega of America employees, which includes members of each of SEGA’s publishing departments, as well as those of the ATLUS GAMES subsidiary.
