CapRock Partners Secures $50MM in Construction Financing for Nearly 270,000 SQFT Industrial Development in Pomona

The industrial market remains hot in the Inland Empire, with a number of recent transactions to show for it. In one deal, Los Angeles-based Ares Management acquired a 205,589 square foot warehouse in Perris for $59.275 million, or approximately $288 per square foot, according to Carol Taubman of Westgate Industrial Properties, who brokered the deal on behalf of the seller. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Eran Bitton, the CEO of Ring of Fire, a clothing manufacturer in Van Nuys.

PERRIS, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO