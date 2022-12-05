ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams Township, PA

Glenn L. Snyder, 64, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Glenn L. Snyder (1958 – 2022) Glenn L. Snyder, 64, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Tammy L. (Rowe) Snyder. Glenn was born in Bethlehem on May 13, 1958 to Marie (Mory) Snyder of Freemansburg and the late Luther Snyder. He worked as the bakery manager for the former Kricks’s Bakery, Bethlehem; Dan’s IGA, Hellertown; and Valley Farm Market, Bethlehem. He was an avid New York Mets fan. Glenn was the JV and Varsity Baseball Coach at Saucon Valley High School, a member of the Bethlehem Umpires Association (BUA) and was inducted into the Tri-County Baseball Hall of Fame.
New YMCA Will Be Subject of Community Forum at SVHS

The Greater Valley YMCA will host a community forum this Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Saucon Valley High School auditorium. Residents of Lower and Upper Saucon townships, the Borough of Hellertown and the surrounding community that will be served by the proposed Saucon Creek YMCA branch in Center Valley are encouraged to attend and provide feedback on the various programs and services that will be offered.
Garbage Rates for Hellertown Borough Customers Set to Increase in 2023

Although the 2023 Hellertown borough budget holds the line on property taxes, borough property owners can expect to pay more in sanitation and recycling fees next year. Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said Tuesday that the budget includes a 12 percent increase in the fees residents and business owners pay for garbage and recycling hauling.
When Will Santa Visit Local Communities on a Fire Truck?

Santa and fire trucks seem to go together like milk and cookies, and it’s no wonder, since both Kris Kringle and local volunteer firefighters spend much of their lives giving back. One way that fire companies do that every Christmas is to escort Santa on “runs” around local communities,...
