Glenn L. Snyder (1958 – 2022) Glenn L. Snyder, 64, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Tammy L. (Rowe) Snyder. Glenn was born in Bethlehem on May 13, 1958 to Marie (Mory) Snyder of Freemansburg and the late Luther Snyder. He worked as the bakery manager for the former Kricks’s Bakery, Bethlehem; Dan’s IGA, Hellertown; and Valley Farm Market, Bethlehem. He was an avid New York Mets fan. Glenn was the JV and Varsity Baseball Coach at Saucon Valley High School, a member of the Bethlehem Umpires Association (BUA) and was inducted into the Tri-County Baseball Hall of Fame.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO