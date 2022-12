MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Sam James has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. “To this wonderful state, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and taking me in as one of your own. Thank you to the fans who supported me through it all. You’ll always have a special place in my heart,” James wrote on social media.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO