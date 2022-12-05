Read full article on original website
Related
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary
He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Jennifer Lawrence sparks backlash by falsely claiming to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie
Jennifer Lawrence is sparking backlash after she falsely claimed to be the first woman in the lead of an action movie. Lawrence made the comments in a nearly 45-minute sit-down discussion, published by Variety, in which she and fellow actor and producer Viola Davis discussed acting, inequities within the industry and motherhood, among other topics.
Does The Stone Family Name In Manifest Mean More Than You Think?
A world that seems so familiar is actually very different for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who return home more than five years after their flight takes off. It's the mystery that sets the stage for "Manifest," a show that recently released the first part of its highly anticipated final season on Netflix. The show follows these passengers as they struggle and work to eventually adapt to the changes made to their friends and families during their disappearance. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother Ben (Josh Dallas), and his son Cal (Jack Messina) board the flight and are among the passengers who must adapt to this new normal.
Annie Potts Had Never Seen The Big Bang Theory Until She Was Cast In Young Sheldon
"The Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady enjoyed a fast ascent to the top of the television mountain. As a result, the show reached across the globe, enticing fans from all over to check it out. While opinions on it as a whole may vary from place to place, one thing that most agree on is that the clear-cut standout of the program is Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The quirky theoretical physicist proved one of the series' most hilarious and quotable characters, as well as arguably its most popular by the time it wrapped up in 2019.
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works
"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.
Small Details You Missed In Where The Crawdads Sing
Trigger warning: The article discusses allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The 2022 film adaptation of Delia Owens' 2018 best-selling novel "Where the Crawdads Sing" brought a beloved coming-of-age story, intertwined with a compelling murder mystery to the screen. Although the film wasn't a hit with critics, it has proved to be popular on Netflix with an almost perfect audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
The Complex Process Millie Bobby Brown Went Through To Get Her Stranger Things Season 4 Look
"Stranger Things" has become a cultural juggernaut for Netflix. The science-fiction series is among the streamer's most successful shows ever, and coming off the dark twists of its popular fourth season, which actually broke Netflix, buzz behind the Duffer Brothers' series couldn't be any bigger (via Parrot Analytics). Of course, much of the popularity behind the show comes as a result of its charismatic and likable cast.
Hilarie Burton Morgan Reveals The 'Frightening' Truth About One Tree Hill
Warning: The following article includes discussions of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Hilarie Burton Morgan portrayed troubled teen Peyton Sawyer on the CW series "One Tree Hill" for a total of six seasons. Peyton is a cheerleader, but she rarely if ever pursues stereotypical squad member activities. Instead, early in the show Peyton dresses in vintage clothes and makes weird, confrontational art. The character struggles with revelations that she was adopted, as well as her feelings for her on-again, off-again paramour Lucas (Chad Michael Murray). Ultimately, Peyton and Lucas both leave the show in the seventh season, taking their newborn daughter Sawyer with them to travel the world.
Fans Told Looper Which House Of The Dragon Couple They Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
HBO's "House of the Dragon" might as well exist as a study on complicated relationships. This could be due to the nature of Westeros royalty since love is rarely a priority in this fantastic and brutal land. Even when one does choose love over duty, tragedy usually follows — just look at poor Rob Stark (Richard Madden) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the original "Game of Thrones." On the flip side of that, marriages arranged purely on political means can also be erratic and unstable. However, some do result in a happy union.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0