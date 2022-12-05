Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Minion Land, Minion Café Announced for Universal Studios Florida
In addition to Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, a whole Minion Land is coming to Universal Studios Florida. The land will take over Illumination Avenue with a new Minion Cafe (replacing the former Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe) and “other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.”
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
WDW News Today
NAPA Now Sponsoring Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida
NAPA Auto Parts is now the official sponsor of Fast & Furious: Supercharged in Universal Studios Florida. The infamous ride is part of Universal’s Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood but stands alone at Universal Studios Florida. The NAPA logo has been spray painted in white on the brick...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Man Reportedly Jumps To His Death At Disneyland
According to reports, a man jumped to his death during a visit to Disneyland.
California principal dies by suicide at Disneyland
A California elementary school principal is dead after jumping from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend.
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Loungefly Mini Backpack and Purse From Universal Orlando Resort
Two new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Loungefly bags are available at Universal Orlando Resort. There is a mini backpack and crossbody purse. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $85. The backpack has a three-dimensional geometric panther head on the front. A plaque for the...
WDW News Today
16 Foot Tall Te Fiti Added to Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a photo on Instagram of the 16 foot Te Fiti figure in place at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The walkthrough attraction is set to open late next year. For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook,...
WDW News Today
Modifications Now Available for Walt Disney World Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections in My Disney Experience
With the latest update of the My Disney Experience App, Walt Disney World guests can now modify their Genie+ Lightning Lane selections. Guests will need to update their app to version 7.19 to access modifications. After the update, users can navigate to their Lightning Lane selections in the app, tap...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
32 Festive Foods, Treats, And Activities You Have To Try During The Holidays At Universal Studios
If you've ever wanted to try a Grinch-themed cocktail, now's your chance!
WDW News Today
Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs
It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
Universal Studios Florida Is Going All-In On Minions With A New Attraction And More
Universal Studios Florida already has one Minions attraction, but another is one the way.
WDW News Today
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
