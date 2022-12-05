ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Minion Land, Minion Café Announced for Universal Studios Florida

In addition to Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, a whole Minion Land is coming to Universal Studios Florida. The land will take over Illumination Avenue with a new Minion Cafe (replacing the former Universal Studios’ Classic Monsters Cafe) and “other surprises inspired by popular characters from Illumination’s blockbuster franchises.”
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today

16 Foot Tall Te Fiti Added to Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a photo on Instagram of the 16 foot Te Fiti figure in place at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The walkthrough attraction is set to open late next year. For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook,...
WDW News Today

Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Now Available at Disney Springs

It seems the Magic Kingdom-exclusive Mr. Toad popcorn bucket isn’t selling as well as Disney expected, as it has now crashed into Disney Springs, too. The bucket features Mr. Toad sitting in his red “Toady” car. It opens at the back for popcorn storage. Disney Springs shared...
TheStreet

Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...

