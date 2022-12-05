ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks. Who makes the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday. Greensboro emergency crews responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Current Glass Recycling Plan Expected To Continue

On July 1, 2019, the City of Greensboro stopped accepting glass in the brown residential recycling bins and there has been quite a bit of chatter about it ever since. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, the council is expected to approve a $171,000 three-year contract for hauling glass from the White Street Landfill to Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC, for recycling.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$75K reward offered in Moore County power grid attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: According to Duke Energy's website, all power has been restored in Moore County. The FBI Charlotte division is asking for someone to speak up after a utility grid in Pinehurst leaves thousands in the dark. A $75,000 reward is up for grabs for information...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
CBS 17

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs more than 300 people. The company buys land for cheap […]
GREENSBORO, NC
