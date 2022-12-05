Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
Best cars to buy | 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many sources say October through December is generally the best time to buy a car, but you want to make sure you're making a good choice. That's why Consumer Reports automotive engineer Alex Knizek joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss their picks. Who makes the...
Rockingham County approves extension of EMS bonuses
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Commission agreed to extend its bonus program for some EMS workers. Due to a staffing shortage, the county is offering EMS workers a temporary bonus of $141 per additional unscheduled shift that is worked. In the past, this money came from ARPA funds,...
Reward for info on Family Dollar Fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in locating a man who may have information on the fire at Family Dollar Sunday. Greensboro emergency crews responded to a fire at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.
Where to find the cheapest gas in the Triad as price fall below $3 a gallon in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new High Point University Poll found that about 2 out of 3 North Carolinians say they are paying a “much higher price” for gasoline this year than they did a year ago. Only they aren’t. In fact, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Guilford County […]
Green Dodge Charger with blue lights pulls driver over in Thomasville; police investigating
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday about a green Dodge Charger pulling someone over on National Highway. Police said there were blue lights in the grill of the Charger but nowhere else on the vehicle. They said it is very rare for an undercover vehicle to not have more blue lights that are visible.
WBTV
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was displaced from their home and two people in a pickup truck were injured in an accident in the Atwell community. Officials say the driver of the truck may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the truck to run off the road and crash into a house in the 100 block of Darlington Drive near Highway 153.
Water main break temporarily closes lanes of W. Friendly Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — West Friendly Avenue is closed after a 6-inch water main break in Greensboro Thursday. Two lanes of West Friendly Avenue are closed between Adams Street and North Spring Street. City crews are at the scene working on repairs. The lanes are expected to reopen at 9...
This is what it's like inside the Greensboro USPS distribution facility during the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s busy these days at the U.S. Postal Service. Everyone is getting their holiday shipments out. To help get your packages out faster, USPS has installed high-speed sorting machines. Employees call the sorting machine a game-changer. We got a look at the one inside the...
WXII 12
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: How to winterize your car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. One way to make sure you're prepared for possible winter weather in North Carolina is to winterize your car. WXII went to Twin City Automotive to find out the best ways to stay safe on the roads as...
rhinotimes.com
Current Glass Recycling Plan Expected To Continue
On July 1, 2019, the City of Greensboro stopped accepting glass in the brown residential recycling bins and there has been quite a bit of chatter about it ever since. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, the council is expected to approve a $171,000 three-year contract for hauling glass from the White Street Landfill to Strategic Materials in Wilson, NC, for recycling.
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
WSSU student Rajah Caruth to race in 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A WSSU student was selected to join the GMS racing full-time lineup. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet as, "The Racing Ram" in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. After a busy season on the track, Caruth focused on ARCA Menards Series, where...
$75K reward offered in Moore County power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: According to Duke Energy's website, all power has been restored in Moore County. The FBI Charlotte division is asking for someone to speak up after a utility grid in Pinehurst leaves thousands in the dark. A $75,000 reward is up for grabs for information...
Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive robbed in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for a woman who robbed a bank in Winston-Salem on Thursday morning. Winston-Salem police said it happened at the Wells Fargo on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:30 a.m. A woman walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller...
WXII 12
Japanese company to establish facility and invest $19.5 million in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina governor's office said a Japanese company is creating more than 100 jobs in Randolph county. Sumitomo Forestry America, a housing and wood product company will establish a new manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The facility will produce building materials like...
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
Richard Petty, Northern Tool working to spark interest in trade skills
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — The King of NASCAR, Richard Petty helped present a large donation to students at Randleman High School. The focus was to give students the skills that will help lay the groundwork for a strong career in welding and fabrication. All of the equipment was donated through...
Man accused of going over 100 mph before deadly NC crash, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs more than 300 people. The company buys land for cheap […]
WXII 12
Construction has begun on affordable housing in northeast Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The first phase of more affordable housing is underway in Winston-Salem. It's called the choice neighborhoods initiative ... organizers broke ground yesterday. The housing authority of Winston-Salem says 81 units will be built at the site, which is the beginning of a five-phase plan. The units...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0