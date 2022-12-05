ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley

As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear

On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team

OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far

Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday

The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
PHILADELPHIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy