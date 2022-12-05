Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Trade John Wall, Lakers Will Make Available Two Of Their Players
The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could be very busy with trades soon according to NBA insiders.
The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players
This trade would send a Julius Randle-centered package to the Los Angeles Lakers
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley
As for how much longer his career will last, Rubio said probably not long. But what he does have left will likely come with the Cavaliers, he added. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” he said on the El Reverso podcast, via Eurohoops. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona (Spain). In two, three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals.”
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Knicks Likely To Trade Cam Reddish Before Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks and forward Cam Reddish have begun discussions about parting ways via trade this season.
Kevin Love Makes His Feelings On LeBron James Clear
On Tuesday, LeBron James made his annual return to Northeast Ohio, as his Los Angeles Lakers took on his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs got the best of James in a 116-102 win, as his partner in crime, Anthony Davis, was forced to exit the game early because of flu-like symptoms.
LeBron James Debuts Affordable New Shoes
Los Angeles Lakers forward debuted his affordable new Nike basketball shoe during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Former NBA guard OJ Mayo signs with unexpected team
OJ Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard Mayo has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the report adds.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Knicks reportedly willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to dump Fournier but there’s a caveat
Evan Fournier broke the single-season franchise record for most 3s in his first year in New York. Still, that did not keep the Knicks from having buyer’s remorse, as they did with Kemba Walker. That 2021 offseason, which the Knicks sold as their solution to their woeful offense in...
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
The Trae Young disrespect has gone too far
Following the acquisition of Dejounte Murray this offseason, expectations were as high as ever for the Hawks, so a 13-11 start has been a bit of a disappointment for everyone involved. Adding to that disappointment is Trae Young’s recent spat with head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan gave him an ultimatum about playing last Friday night against the Nuggets, and Young responded by not showing up to the game. I’ll be the first to say that isn’t a great look for Young, who the Hawks are expecting to lead this franchise for the next decade or so. It also doesn’t help that this appears to be the second coach Young could be on his way to getting fired. So naturally, the Trae Young haters have come out of their rat holes to bash the 24-year-old point guard.
The Mets Land Another Starting Pitcher Wednesday
The New York Mets have added yet another solid starting pitcher to their rotation. This morning, the team signed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million contract. Quintana went 6-7 this season and posted a 2.93 ERA with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The 33-year-old also...
Paul Pierce Posts A Pic Of Himself, Michael Jordan, And Kobe Bryant In The Club: "Who Is Taking The Last Shot?"
Paul Pierce posted a photo of him with legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant at a club.
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
Knicks reportedly working with Cam Reddish’s reps to find trade
The Knicks are working with Cam Reddish‘s representatives in the hopes of finding a landing spot for the fourth-year forward, a source tells Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. A former 10th overall pick, Reddish emerged early this season as a key part of New York’s rotation,...
