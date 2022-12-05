Read full article on original website
First Impressions: Iowa throttles Cyclones for key in-state win
It was raining three-pointers in Iowa City on Thursday night as the Hawkeyes take down Iowa State 75-56. The big storyline heading into the rivalry was Iowa star forward Kris Murray was ruled out after sustaining an injury against Duke. Questions began to surface about who was going to step up-- the answer was everyone. Let's dive into some first impressions.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi wins the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center
When Michigan secured a transfer commitment from Olu Oluwatimi last December, the program knew it was getting one of the nation’s best centers. As it turns out, the Wolverines got the best of them all. On Thursday evening, Oluwatimi won the 2022 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top...
Report: Iowa forward Kris Murray out against Iowa State, could miss multiple games
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a brutal stretch of six straight power-six games and they'll have to endure part of it without star forward Kris Murray. On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Murray will not play in the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Thursday. Goodman also reported that Murray could miss multiple games.
In first start, PG Dug McDaniel leads Michigan basketball to 90-75 victory over Minnesota
The Michigan men’s basketball team began its Big Ten season with an emphatic, 90-75, road victory over Minnesota on Thursday night at The Barn. Making his first start at point guard in relief of Jaelin Llewellyn, freshman Dug McDaniel dazzled. He finished with 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting (including 3-for-3 from deep), adding seven assists and three steals to just two turnovers. Hunter Dickinson scored a game-high 19 in just 25 minutes, while Kobe Bufkin added 15 and Jett Howard 14.
Takeaways: Dug steps up, Michigan basketball shows improved tenacity in blowout win over Minnesota
Snapping a two-game losing streak that felt longer to many, the Michigan men's basketball team opened Big Ten play with a bang Thursday night. The Wolverines made 10 of their first 12 shots, stormed out to a 37-13 lead and coasted past Minnesota with a 90-75 win. It was the Wolverines' first Big Ten game and first road game of the season, and moved Michigan (1-0 Big Ten, 6-3 overall) to 2-3 against high-major opposition.
Michigan's Blake Corum finishes seventh in Heisman Trophy voting
At one point in November, it looked like Michigan football running back Blake Corum would help lead Michigan to the College Football Playoffs, set a number of school records and win the Heisman Trophy, capping an incredible junior season. The former mission is still on, but thanks to a knee...
Olu Oluwatimi becomes Michigan football's first Outland Trophy winner
Michigan football's Olu Oluwatimi on Thursday night won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center. Then he did one better: Oluwatimi became the first Wolverine ever to win the Outland Trophy. The Outland Trophy has been awarded annually since 1946 to the nation’s best college interior lineman on offense...
Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer named first-team All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation
While Bryce Baringer didn't win the Ray Guy Award, the annual prize for the top punter in college football, Michigan State's sixth-year senior didn't come out of Thursday empty-handed. Baringer was named the first-team All-American punter by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, released Thursday night during ESPN's college football awards show.
Transfer K Jonathan Kim to visit Michigan State & Rutgers
Michigan State will host former North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim on December 12-14th, he tells me. Kim has two years of eligibility remaining and also received an offer from Rutgers shortly after entering the portal. He also plans to visit the Scarlet Knights in the near future. Kim was UNC's...
Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State
The former four-star is in the process of finding a new home
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
