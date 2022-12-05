MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Start sorting out your recyclables now. The revamped, dual-stream, curbside recycling program for South Orange and Maplewood kicks off the new year on Jan. 2. Starting in 2023, recyclable materials will need to be separated into two categories for two distinct pickups on alternating weeks. One week’s pickup will be exclusively for fibers, such as cardboard and paper, and the following week’s pickup will be for commingled plastic, glass and metal containers. The revised curbside pickup rhythm will begin each week in Maplewood on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and finish up each week in South Orange on Thursday and Friday.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO