Saint Louis, MO

Google reveals 2022 St. Louis search trends

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – For over two decades, Google’s “Year in Search” has given the public an annual look into what intrigues people across the planet. The search engine says that 2022 was a year marked by people looking for new possibilities. Many people were asking personal questions like “Can I change?”
Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
Busch Light launches ‘Bush Lights’ giveaway for the holidays

(WTAJ) — Busch Light is getting into the holiday season and is giving you a chance to win their newest invention — Bush Lights. To give their loyal fans and drinkers something special to celebrate this year, they are releasing their Busch Light Bush Lights, yes there are exactly what you think. Busch said there […]
Pet of the Week: Christmas Rose

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Christmas Rose. This floppy-ear pup has the perfect name in time for the holidays. She is only a year old and is adoptable through Stray Rescue of St. Louis. She warms up easily to people, so she would...
Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven […]
