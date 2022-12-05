Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
NOLA.com
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
NOLA.com
Uber driver killed by passenger worked for NOPD, was a caretaker for her mother
Yolanda Dillion had recently started driving for Uber as a way to make ends meet. The 54-year-old from New Orleans had a master's degree in sociology from Tulane University and 10 years on the job as a budget analyst with the New Orleans Police Department, relatives said. "She was just...
NOLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says
A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Algiers, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street. Wounded multiple times, the victim died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NOLA.com
For killing bicyclist in hit-run wreck, Lacombe man is sentenced to three years in prison
A Lacombe man who said he was ready to pay his debt to society has been sent to prison for three years for a drunken hit-and-run wreck that killed a bicyclist. Andre Damiens, 31, told the judge at his sentencing on Friday that "not a day goes by that I don't pray" for the victim's family, according to the district attorney's office. "I am ready to pay back the debt I owe society," he was quoted as saying.
NOLA.com
Feds: NOPD officer schemed with Fouad Zeton to gin up false reports of art theft
A New Orleans Police Department officer close to local political benefactor Fouad Zeton “pretended” not to know him as he wrote up a false police report in 2019 to support a fraudulent claim that valuable paintings were stolen from Zeton’s home in Lakeview, according to a federal grand jury indictment handed up Thursday.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Power Boulevard in west Metairie
A woman walking in traffic on Power Boulevard in west Metairie was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were alerted Friday just after 9 p.m. to the crash near 33rd Street. They found an injured woman in the riverbound lanes of Power. The driver had stopped to help her, but she was declared dead there, the Sheriff's Office said.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting near Willows apartments in Little Woods, NOPD says
A woman was shot dead Wednesday night by the Willows apartment complex in the Little Woods area of the city, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 9:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road (map). The woman had been shot and she died at the scene, police said.
NOLA.com
Dollar Tree shooting leaves four wounded in targeted attack, police say
New Orleans saw its second mass shooting in as many weeks when a gunman opened fire outside a Gentilly strip mall Thursday afternoon, wounding four people in what police are investigating as a targeted attack. Third District Captain Wayne M. DeLarge II said the suspect, armed with a rifle, drove...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
NOLA.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
NOLA.com
Shooting at Dollar Tree injures 4 in Gentilly, including shoppers, NOPD says
Four people were injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree, including two shoppers, New Orleans police said Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported to police around 12:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map) at the edge of Gentilly. The victims are two juvenile males, a...
NOLA.com
Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4
Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
NOLA.com
Fouad Zeton, ex-boxer and New Orleans political benefactor, charged with fraud
When FBI agents raided a Lower Garden District mansion hotel last year, it sent ripples across New Orleans political circles. The owner of Magnolia Mansion, former pro boxer Fouad Zeton, was a reliable political fundraiser for city officials and judges, helping several to election-night wins and showing up on stage to celebrate.
NOLA.com
Roadways are open after train, vehicle crash in Slidell
The Slidell Police Department sent an update via Facebook that roadways are clear, after the 5:45 p.m. notification that said four crossings were closed due to a train and vehicle crash. Gause Boulevard, Bayou Lane, Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hall Avenue were the crossings closed due to the crash. No...
