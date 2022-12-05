ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says

A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A 43-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Algiers, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 3:26 a.m. in the 1700 block of Hendee Street. Wounded multiple times, the victim died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For killing bicyclist in hit-run wreck, Lacombe man is sentenced to three years in prison

A Lacombe man who said he was ready to pay his debt to society has been sent to prison for three years for a drunken hit-and-run wreck that killed a bicyclist. Andre Damiens, 31, told the judge at his sentencing on Friday that "not a day goes by that I don't pray" for the victim's family, according to the district attorney's office. "I am ready to pay back the debt I owe society," he was quoted as saying.
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Power Boulevard in west Metairie

A woman walking in traffic on Power Boulevard in west Metairie was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were alerted Friday just after 9 p.m. to the crash near 33rd Street. They found an injured woman in the riverbound lanes of Power. The driver had stopped to help her, but she was declared dead there, the Sheriff's Office said.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA
NOLA.com

Roadways are open after train, vehicle crash in Slidell

The Slidell Police Department sent an update via Facebook that roadways are clear, after the 5:45 p.m. notification that said four crossings were closed due to a train and vehicle crash. Gause Boulevard, Bayou Lane, Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hall Avenue were the crossings closed due to the crash. No...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy