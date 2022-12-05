Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boston Police
A judge Wednesday denied a motion filed by two Boston police officers seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that they failed to provide medical care to a prisoner in their custody who died of a drug overdose in June of 2019. The family of Shayne Stilphen filed a...
NECN
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
NECN
Police Looking for Suspect Who Attacked a Woman in Cambridge and Stole Her Dog
Police are seeking help from the public to find a person suspected of attacking a woman and trying to steal her dog earlier this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Cambridge resident in her 20s was assaulted near Market Street while walking her dog Monday, according to police. The attacker grabbed...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
NECN
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
NECN
68-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted Outside Faneuil Hall Bar
A 68-year-old man was brutally assaulted outside a Faneuil Hall bar early Sunday morning, suffering serious injuries, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors say the man was with relatives for a family celebration at J.J. Donovan's Tavern in Boston when he was attacked outside the establishment and thrown to the ground. Family members and Faneuil Hall security officers told responding police officers the man fled in the direction of Congress Street, accompanied by a second man.
NECN
Manchester Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in New Hampshire & Mass.
A Manchester man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, 48, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
NECN
Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Worcester
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning. Authorities say they came across a shooting victim in the area of Honey Farms at 101 Highland Street. The victim, who was identified as a 31-year-old man, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 28-year-old Samuel...
NECN
So-Called ‘Cocaine Cowboys' of Lowell Target of Multi-Agency Investigation
Local, state and federal agencies worked together to crack down on a large drug operation in Lowell, Massachusetts referred to as the "Cocaine Cowboys," resulting in the arrests of 21 people, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation began as a collaboration...
NECN
Man Shoots Fiancée's Parents and Sister, Before Shooting Himself in Fall River, DA Says
Two people are dead and another two are wounded after a man in Fall River, Massachusetts, shot three members of his fiancée's family before shooting himself, prosecutors in Bristol County announced Wednesday. Christopher Jean Baptiste, 25, fatally shot his fiancée's father, and wounded her mother and sister, according to...
NECN
Unhoused Person Found Sleeping in Boston Classroom, Leaving Parents Outraged
Parents are demanding answers after a person was found sleeping in a Boston Public Schools classroom before the start of school on Tuesday. The person, who school officials said was experiencing homelessness, was found by a staff member at The Richard J. Murphy K-8 school in Dorchester, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Courtney Sheppeck.
NECN
Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer
The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
NECN
2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 20 in Charlton, Police Say
Two drivers died in a wrong-way crash on Massachusetts Route 20 Wednesday in Charlton, police said. The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was towing a boat trailer, and temporarily closed the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Department of Transportation. The driver who survived wasn't injured.
NECN
Concern, Outrage After Man Is Found Sleeping in Boston School
There have been renewed discussions around school safety and security in Boston amongst local parents and leaders alike after a man was found sleeping Tuesday morning in a school in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. A teacher walked into her classroom Tuesday morning and found a man, who was experiencing homelessness,...
NECN
Lawrence Firefighter Pleads for Return of Sentimental Stolen Items
Thieves stole a Lawrence firefighter’s expensive car with keepsakes from his dead combat veteran grandfather early this week. Patrick Sweeney’s locked 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat disappeared from the visitor parking lot of the Regency Place apartments on Horseshoe Lane in Wilmington between late Sunday night and early Monday evening.
NECN
Combatting Hate and Keeping Greater Boston's Jewish Community Safe
American extremists pose a “persistent and lethal threat” to the LGBTQ, migrant and Jewish communities. That troubling advisory came last week from the Department of Homeland Security. With antisemitic acts and threats at an all-time high, NBC10 Boston checked in with the greater Boston Jewish community’s top security...
NECN
Nahant Calls in Rifle Experts to Kill Aggressive Coyotes After Attacks
A town on Massachusetts' North Shore has become the first in the state to approve killing off aggressive coyotes. Nahant officials voted this week to hire rifle experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services. The move comes after a number of complaints from residents in recent months about the aggressive animals. Some residents have even had their pets killed.
NECN
Man Killed, 4 Others Seriously Hurt in Raynham Crash on Route 44
A man was killed and four other people were seriously hurt after a pick up truck crashed into a traffic light pole early Wednesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts, according to local emergency officials. Raynham police and fire responded just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and...
NECN
Oyster Farmer Discovers Body on Bank of River in New Hampshire
A body was found Monday by an oyster farmer in Durham, New Hampshire, according to the state's Department of Safety. Local emergency agencies got a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Monday that the local oyster farmer discovered a body on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham, according to the New Hampshire DOS.
