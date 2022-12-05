Read full article on original website
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
restonnow.com
JUST IN: Serial killer gets life in prison for 1987 Herndon murder
A man already serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2002 has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Herndon 35 years ago. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced today that Charles Helem was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler, whose body was found in a field near the Dulles Toll Road on Sept. 8, 1987.
dcnewsnow.com
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Fairfax County Police release body camera video of …. One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera...
WTOP
FBI agent shoots, kills man inside DC Metro station
An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C. Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict...
fox5dc.com
3 teens overdose from Fentanyl in Prince William County, says police
WASHINGTON - Three teens have overdosed on Fentanyl in Prince William County in the past week, according to police. On Dec. 3, police responded to a home in Manassas for an unresponsive 17-year-old male. The family began CPR and administered Narcan while alerting medical services, but the teen died. On...
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k
Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
restonnow.com
Dog fatally shot by Fairfax County SWAT team during raid in Herndon
A dog was shot and killed by Fairfax County police during a search of a house in Herndon this morning. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department’s SWAT team were serving a search warrant in the 1500 block of Powells Place Tavern, a neighborhood of single-family homes near Dranesville Elementary School, according to the department.
Victim identified, surveillance video of suspect released in Dumfries homicide
The Prince William County Police Department has now released new information about an alleged homicide that occurred in Dumfries in November, and is also offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.
fredericksburg.today
Dealership burglary and arrest in King George
On Wednesday, November 30th 2022 at approximately 6:30 AM, King George Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Elite Auto Nation, located on James Madison Pkwy in the area of Ridge Rd., stating that he believed the dealership had been burglarized. Deputies responded to the business and...
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
WTOP
Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired
The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for the school...
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
WJLA
'Not so fast': Fairfax Co. shop owner reports burglary, gets caught for selling THC items
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County business owner reported a burglary at his store but was instead arrested and charged for selling various THC products packaged for resale, police said. On Monday, police said they were called to VaSparx on Cooper Road, in the Mount Vernon District...
Video of deadly shooting in Dumfries released, police continue to search for suspect
DUMFRIES, Va. — Police have released surveillance video of a deadly shooting in Dumfries, Virginia in hopes of finding the suspect they say is responsible for pulling the trigger. On Nov. 12, police found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a car in the area...
Fairfax Police find mushrooms, THC gummies, vapes, marijuana while responding to burglary call
Police officers found marijuana, mushrooms, THC vapes and several THC-infused foods -- including honey barbeque sauce -- at a vape and tobacco store in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax while responding to a report of a burglary.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town
A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
WTOP
Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
