ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restonnow.com

JUST IN: Serial killer gets life in prison for 1987 Herndon murder

A man already serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2002 has pleaded guilty to killing a woman in Herndon 35 years ago. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney announced today that Charles Helem was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler, whose body was found in a field near the Dulles Toll Road on Sept. 8, 1987.
HERNDON, VA
WTOP

FBI agent shoots, kills man inside DC Metro station

An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C. Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict...
WASHINGTON, DC
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k

Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
CULPEPER, VA
restonnow.com

Dog fatally shot by Fairfax County SWAT team during raid in Herndon

A dog was shot and killed by Fairfax County police during a search of a house in Herndon this morning. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department’s SWAT team were serving a search warrant in the 1500 block of Powells Place Tavern, a neighborhood of single-family homes near Dranesville Elementary School, according to the department.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Dealership burglary and arrest in King George

On Wednesday, November 30th 2022 at approximately 6:30 AM, King George Sheriff’s Office received a call from an employee at Elite Auto Nation, located on James Madison Pkwy in the area of Ridge Rd., stating that he believed the dealership had been burglarized. Deputies responded to the business and...
KING GEORGE, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Superintendent Scott Ziegler fired

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously during a closed session to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler, effective immediately, one day after a special grand jury report criticized the school system’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021. Wayde Byard, a spokesman for the school...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Man killed in Fairfax Co. shooting

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Hybla Valley area on Monday night. Second Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue. The man died at the scene of the shooting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy