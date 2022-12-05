ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

YMCA plans new building in Allouez

Clouds will increase tonight as our next weathermaker comes closer. Our next weathermaker will move in late Thursday night and bring light snow to the area by Friday morning. WATCH: SNC celebrating signing day for special 7-year-old Pittsley.
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

St. Nick rides a fire truck to collect toys and food in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A food and toy drive is well underway in Oshkosh, but there is still time to help out and meet St. Nick himself. We were able to catch a glimpse of Santa Thursday night as he went through neighborhoods with the help of the Oshkosh Fire Department.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Greater Green Bay YMCA plans new Allouez location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay YMCA announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview YMCA in Allouez. The new, $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, south of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police see increase in burglaries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reminding people to report any suspicious people or activity amid an increase in home burglaries in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to about 10 home burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather St. and Velp Ave. since September. Police say guns, electronics, and cash were among the items stolen. Most of the burglaries happened in the daytime.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Woman revitalizes Oconto Falls

18% of students in the voluntary survey seriously considered suicide, the highest since 2003. Local authorities held a news conference saying the officer is OK and talking about the investigation. YMCA plans new building in Allouez. Updated: 26 minutes ago. It will be built near the current Broadview Dr. facility...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah leaders reject rezoning for Shattuck school site redevelopment

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The redevelopment of Shattuck Middle School is now on hold after the Neenah City Council voted against a request to rezone the property. Northpointe Development, based in Oshkosh, wanted to convert the school building into senior apartments, while also constructing townhouses and single-family homes nearby on the 27-acre property.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Fire Department erects Wall of Honor

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department unveiled a touching tribute to their local heroes, past and present. A Wall of Honor was dedicated at a ceremony on Wednesday. The wall honors members of the fire department who are military veterans, some dating back to the Civil War, representing...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marines shop for toys for Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toys for Tots program teamed up with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin to shop for their annual holiday party. Marines and Big Brothers/Big Sisters representatives went through Target in Ashwaubenon to collect toys for about 170 children. Each person had a list of kids to shop for, ranging from infants to teenagers.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Drug agents in the Fox Valley and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration reported in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Lake Winnebago drug unit’s history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) says an investigation this week located about 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills....
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire causes $40,000 damage to Appleton apartment

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters had a fire at an apartment complex out 15 minutes of arriving, but it still caused $40,000 in damage to an apartment on Woodmere Court. The fire department was dispatched to a report of a fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment at...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Packers Foundation gives record $1.25 million to charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation was extraordinarily generous this year, handing out a record $1.25 million to charities and civic groups this year. The foundation says 243 charitable and civic organizations in Wisconsin received grants, including 17 totaling almost $100,000 in Brown County. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin students face significant mental health and emotional challenges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alarming data published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction indicate an extremely troubling trend: Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs, warranting support and investments from several sources to combat the challenges. The findings are from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was conducted...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
HOBART, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy