Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
ATF offers $5K reward for info on fire at abandoned Minneapolis apartment complex
MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal and state officials are now offering a reward for information on a fire that destroyed an abandoned Minneapolis apartment building.The four-story complex on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South burned Saturday morning. The building was vacant and boarded up, having been condemned in October.On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of $5,000 for information related to the fire."Offering this reward does not mean that any determination as to the cause of the fire has been made. The team is looking at multiple possibilities, and the possibility of accidental, or intentional...
fox9.com
Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
The Minneapolis police officer who maced protesters and bystanders is unmasked by court documents
The identity of a Minneapolis police officer who sprayed a huge blast of mace at protesters and bystanders during George Floyd protests in downtown Minneapolis has now been revealed in court documents. The post The Minneapolis police officer who maced protesters and bystanders is unmasked by court documents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Police investigate homicide in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Near North neighborhood Thursday afternoon.The fatal shooting reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.Officers said that the victim was a woman in her 20s. Police on the scene performed life-saving measures, but she died as a result of her wounds.It's the 76th Minneapolis death investigated as a homicide this year.Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public, and no one has been arrested.Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels
Q: How many police officers sat on the jury during the trials of the cops who participated in the murder of George Floyd? A: Zero. In the rare instances in which police officers are put on trial for criminal acts committed during their working hours, the members of the jury who determine guilt or innocence […] The post Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building
A fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue South at the weekend is now under investigation by federal authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Monday that its National Response Team arrived in Minneapolis to work with local and state authorities on the investigation into the Saturday fire at 2312 Lyndale Ave. S.
Woman dies after being shot in Minneapolis
A woman has died after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting to 1201 Banneker Ave. N. in the Near North neighborhood at 12:35 p.m., and arrived to find the woman in her 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime
A booking photo of Patrick Mincey taken following his arrest Saturday. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail. A suspect involved in a fatal shooting at a northeast Minneapolis bar has been charged with a weapons crime. Patrick William Mincey, 42, was originally arrested on probable cause murder charges, but the Hennepin...
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds." The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.
KEYC
Suspects sought in Belle Plaine robbery
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public assistance is being sought in connection with a Thanksgiving Day robbery in rural Belle Plaine. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a group of five people allegedly stole thirteen long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. One of the...
Mobile fingerprint identification is a game changer for law enforcement
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- New technology for a southwestern Minnesota county is helping put those on the run from law enforcement behind bars."I think it's going to be one of those tools every agency should and will have as part of their standard SOPS (Standard Operating Procedures) and tools that we have to do our job every day," Carver County Lt. George Pufahl said.Recently, the Carver County Sheriff's Office implemented a mobile fingerprint identification system. It's as simple as it sounds. The device allows deputies to check someone's status in the local state system. If they've ever been booked, or...
11 charged for trespassing in Fridley sewer system
FRIDLEY, Minn. — Eleven individuals were arrested Monday evening in Fridley after police found they had been trespassing inside the city's sewer system. The suspects, ranging in age between 18 and 35, were each charged Tuesday with trespassing on critical public service facilities. According to police reports filed by...
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
fox9.com
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
fox9.com
Woman illegally detained by Anoka County jail details 'traumatizing' experience
(FOX 9) - A Ham Lake woman held for six hours at the Anoka County Jail, as deputies delayed release until immigration officials arrived, says she’s still traumatized by the 2017 experience. A federal appeals court upheld a district court ruling last week, finding that Myriam Parada’s constitutional rights...
fox9.com
One year after drunk driving crash, Hennepin Board to censure Sheriff Hutchinson
(FOX 9) - A year after his drunk driving crash, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote Thursday to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after an outside investigation found he engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying. The FOX 9 Investigators first reported in July on allegations that...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed
ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes: Tenant Protection and Public Safety
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott met with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest news from the city in Mayor’s Minutes. A special guest from Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District spoke at a November city council meeting. Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette talked about some of the issues the courthouse has been tackling. One of them is a backlog of eviction cases in Hennepin County resulting from the moratorium on evictions put in place during the pandemic. The courthouse is now increasing the number of hearings they are holding in order to catch up.
