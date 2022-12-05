ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

ATF offers $5K reward for info on fire at abandoned Minneapolis apartment complex

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal and state officials are now offering a reward for information on a fire that destroyed an abandoned Minneapolis apartment building.The four-story complex on the 2300 block of Lyndale Avenue South burned Saturday morning. The building was vacant and boarded up, having been condemned in October.On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of $5,000 for information related to the fire."Offering this reward does not mean that any determination as to the cause of the fire has been made. The team is looking at multiple possibilities, and the possibility of accidental, or intentional...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police investigate homicide in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide in the city's Near North neighborhood Thursday afternoon.The fatal shooting reportedly occurred on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North around 12:30 p.m.Officers said that the victim was a woman in her 20s. Police on the scene performed life-saving measures, but she died as a result of her wounds.It's the 76th Minneapolis death investigated as a homicide this year.Police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public, and no one has been arrested.Anyone with information on this case can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels

Q: How many police officers sat on the jury during the trials of the cops who participated in the murder of George Floyd? A: Zero. In the rare instances in which police officers are put on trial for criminal acts committed during their working hours, the members of the jury who determine guilt or innocence […] The post Police officers have no place on misconduct review panels appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

A fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue South at the weekend is now under investigation by federal authorities. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Monday that its National Response Team arrived in Minneapolis to work with local and state authorities on the investigation into the Saturday fire at 2312 Lyndale Ave. S.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies after being shot in Minneapolis

A woman has died after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting to 1201 Banneker Ave. N. in the Near North neighborhood at 12:35 p.m., and arrived to find the woman in her 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 boys, including 12-year-old recovering from gunshot wound, arrested after stolen car chase in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says members of its Violent Offender Task Force arrested two boys this week – ages 12 and 14 – after a dangerous chase involving a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis.Task force members saw the boys "driving recklessly and passing vehicles" after Minneapolis police officers attempted to pull them over.After spike strips deflated their tires, they kept fleeing, and were eventually stopped after law enforcement used the PIT maneuver "at slow speeds."  The sheriff's office says one of the boys tried to flee on foot but was swiftly arrested, and the 12-year-old driver "had a cast on his leg from a recent gunshot wound." Both boys are in custody, and will be charged with fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both felonies.The task force collaboration is part of Operation Endeavor, which was launched in late September by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city's first community safety commissioner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Suspects sought in Belle Plaine robbery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public assistance is being sought in connection with a Thanksgiving Day robbery in rural Belle Plaine. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a group of five people allegedly stole thirteen long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. One of the...
BELLE PLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mobile fingerprint identification is a game changer for law enforcement

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- New technology for a southwestern Minnesota county is helping put those on the run from law enforcement behind bars."I think it's going to be one of those tools every agency should and will have as part of their standard SOPS (Standard Operating Procedures) and tools that we have to do our job every day," Carver County Lt. George Pufahl said.Recently, the Carver County Sheriff's Office implemented a mobile fingerprint identification system. It's as simple as it sounds. The device allows deputies to check someone's status in the local state system. If they've ever been booked, or...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

11 charged for trespassing in Fridley sewer system

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Eleven individuals were arrested Monday evening in Fridley after police found they had been trespassing inside the city's sewer system. The suspects, ranging in age between 18 and 35, were each charged Tuesday with trespassing on critical public service facilities. According to police reports filed by...
FRIDLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
FRIDLEY, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom seeks to have statements to police suppressed

ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The attorney for a mom accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, is seeking to have her statements to investigators suppressed. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli Hart on May 20. She's accused...
ORONO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes: Tenant Protection and Public Safety

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott met with Dave Kiser to discuss the latest news from the city in Mayor’s Minutes. A special guest from Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District spoke at a November city council meeting. Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette talked about some of the issues the courthouse has been tackling. One of them is a backlog of eviction cases in Hennepin County resulting from the moratorium on evictions put in place during the pandemic. The courthouse is now increasing the number of hearings they are holding in order to catch up.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
