Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Turns 7 With an Epic Football-Themed Birthday Party

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
It was a loss for the LA Rams yesterday against the Seattle Seahawks, but Kim Kardashian ’s son Saint didn’t care. He was all smiles in pictures from the football game, where he celebrated his 7 th birthday !

In a picture Kardashian shared on Instagram today, Saint was wearing a Rams jersey and holding a football on the field with his mom hugging him from behind. In the next, he was running around the turf with a football.

The third picture in the carousel shows Saint holding an NFL trophy with a silver football bigger than his head. His mouth is open in a wide smile as he poses in front of the Rams goalposts in the stands. Another picture shows Saint showing off a gold-chain necklace with glittering ring.

He also had several friends at the birthday party, where they posed with the Rams mascot. Keeping on theme, his cake was in the shape of a football with “7 Saint” written in blue and yellow on the side. At the end, she shared a video of Saint cheering on the team, and he looks so grown up!

“Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy,” the SKIMS founder wrote in her caption. “I love you so so so much!”

She continued, “I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!”

Many people sent their well wishes to Saint in the comments, including Khloe Kardashian who wrote, “The sweetest boy in all the land.”

“ONE THING ABOUT KIM SHE ALWAYS GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR EACH BIRTHDAY ✨✨✨,” another said.

This is so true. Back in June, The Kardashians star took 9-year-old daughter North and her friends into the woods for a spooky, camping birthday party . In May, she had a Hulk-themed party for 3-year-old son Psalm. And her 4-year-old daughter Chicago had a Barbie and L.O.L. Dolls-themed party with cousin Stormi, per PEOPLE . Kardashian, who shares her four kids with ex Kanye West, loves celebrating each of her kiddos on their special days.

Happy birthday, Saint!

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who love to spoil their kids with expensive gifts .
