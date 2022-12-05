ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

2022-23 College Football Bowl Games Spreads and Lines

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Here are the opening spreads for all of the college football bowl games.

Outside of March Madness on the hardwood, the best time of year has arrived for sports bettors!

The Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 gets all the action of bowl season underway, which concludes with the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 9.

Be sure to follow along here at SI Betting all bowl season long as our team will supply the information you will need to make successful investments!

The college football championship futures market at SI Sportsbook finds No.1 Georgia (-150) as the major favorite ahead of No. 2 Michigan (+275), No. 4 Ohio State (+350) and No. 3 TCU (+1100).

Respected money information from Las Vegas has posted a 11-6-3 against the spread (ATS) record (67.7%) over the last 20 plays.

Ahead of the games —which will captivate our attention and our betting bankrolls—here are all the opening lines, including the teams’ straight-up (SU) and ATS records.

2022-23 College Football Bowl Game Odds

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl Odds

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Spread: Miami (Ohio) -11
Total: 44
Records: MOH 6-6 (SU; 5-7 ATS)/UAB (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | ESPN

Cure Bowl Odds

No. 22 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy
Spread: UTSA -1.5
Total: 55
Records: UTSA (11-2 SU; 7-6 ATS)/TROY (11-2 SU; 10-3 ATS)
Location: Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV/ Time: 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl Odds

Cincinnati vs. Louisville
Spread: Louisville -2.5
Total: 45
Records: CIN (9-3 SU; 3-8-1 ATS)/LOU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)
TV/ Time: 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Celebration Bowl Odds

Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central
Spread: Jackson State -16.5
Records: JST (12-0 SU)/UNCC (9-2 SU)
Total: 55
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
TV/ Time: 12 p.m. ET | ABC

New Mexico Bowl Odds

SMU vs. BYU
Spread: BYU -1.5
Total: 74
Records: SMU (7-5 SU; 5-7 ATS)/BYU (7-5 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M)
TV/Time: 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

LA Bowl Odds

Washington State vs. Fresno State
Spread: Washington State -2.5
Total: 54
Records: WSU (7-5 SU; 8-4 ATS); FRES (9-4 SU; 6-7 ATS)
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
TV/Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

LendingTree Bowl Odds

Rice vs. Southern Miss
Spread: Southern Miss -6
Total: 48
Records: RICE (5-7 SU; 7-5 ATS)/USM (6-6 SU; 8-3-1 ATS)
Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
TV/ Time : 5:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl Odds

Florida vs. No. 17 Oregon State
Spread: Oregon State -6.5
Total: 55
Records: FLA (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS)/ORST (9-3 SU; 10-2 ATS)
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)
TV/ Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Frisco Bowl Odds

North Texas vs. Boise State
Spread: Boise State -9
Total: 55.5
Records: UNT (7-6 SU; 7-6 ATS); BSU (9-4 SU; 6-6-1 ATS)
Location: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
TV/ Time: 9:15 p.m ET | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds

Marshall vs. UConn
Spread: Marshall -10.5
Total: 40
Records: MRSH (8-4 SU; 6-6 ATS)/UConn (6-6 SU; 9-3 ATS)
Location: Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
TV / Time: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
Spread: San Jose State -4.5
Total: 53
Records: EMU (8-4 SU; 6-5-1 ATS) / SJSU (7-4 SU; 4-7 ATS)
Location: Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
TV / Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl Odds

Liberty vs. Toledo
Spread: Toledo -1
Total: 54.5
Records: LIB (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) / TOL (8-5 SU; 5-8 ATS)
Location: FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
TV / Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl Odds

Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama
Spread: South Alabama -5
Total: 60.5
Records: WKU (8-5 SU; 8-5 ATS) / USA (10-2 SU; 7-4-1 ATS)
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
TV / Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl Odds

Baylor vs. Air Force
Spread: Baylor -6.5
Total: 47
Records: BAY (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / AFA (9-3 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
TV / Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl Odds

Louisiana vs. Houston
Spread: Houston -5
Total: 61
Records: ULL (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS / HOU (7-5 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
TV / Time: 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl Odds

Wake Forest vs. Missouri
Spread: Wake Forest -3.5
Total: 62
Records: WAKE (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / MIZZ (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
TV / Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl Odds

Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
Spread: San Diego State -3.5
Total: 47.5
Records: MTU 7-5 SU; 5-6-1 ATS / SDSU 7-5 SU; 5-7 ATS
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii)
TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl Odds

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
Spread: New Mexico State -1
Total: 49.5
Records : NMSU (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / BGSU (6-6 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
TV / Time: 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
Spread: Georgia Southern -4
Total: 64
Records: GASO (6-6 SU; 7-5 ATS) / BUFF (6-6 SU; 6-5-1 ATS)
Location: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

First Responder Bowl Odds

Memphis vs. Utah State
Spread: Memphis -9.5
Total: 62
Records: MEM (6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS) / USU (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
TV / Time: 3:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Birmingham Bowl Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
Spread: East Carolina (-7)
Total: 63
Records: CCU (9-3 SU; 4-7-1 ATS) / ECU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
TV / Time: 6:45 p.m. ET | ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl Odds

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
Spread: Wisconsin -3.5
Total: 48
Records: WIS (6-6 SU; 5-7 ATS) / OKST (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location: Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.)
TV / Time: 10:15 p.m. ET / ESPN

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl Odds

Central Florida vs. Duke
Spread: Central Florida -2.5
Total: 61.5
Records: UCF 9-4 SU; 7-6 ATS / DUKE 8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
TV / Time: 2 p.m ET | ESPN

Liberty Bowl Odds

Kansas vs. Arkansas
Spread: Arkansas -5
Total: 67
Records: KU 6-6 SU; 7-4-1 ATS / ARK 6-6 SU; 6-6 ATS
Location : Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
TV / Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Holiday Bowl Odds

No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
Spread: Oregon -105.
Total: 73.5
Records: ORE (9-3 SU; 8-4 ATS) / UNC (9-4 SU; 6-7 ATS)
Location: Petco Park (San Diego, Calif.)
TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | Fox

Texas Bowl Odds

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Spread: Ole Miss -4
Total: 65
Records: TTU (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / MISS (8-4 SU; 4-7-1 ATS)
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV/ Time : 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl Odds

Syracuse vs. Minnesota (-7)
Spread: Minnesota -7
Total: 42
Records: SYR (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) / MIN (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)
TV / Time: 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl Odds

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State
Spread: Florida State -8
Total: 62
Records: OKLA (6-6 SU; 4-8 ATS) / FSU (9-3 SU; 8-4 ATS)
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV / Time: 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Alamo Bowl Odds

No. 21 Texas  vs. No. 12 Washington
Spread: Texas -3.5
Total: 65
Records: TEX (8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS) / WSH (10-2 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
TV / Time: 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, Dec. 30

Mayo Bowl Odds

Maryland vs. No. 25 N.C. State
Spread: Maryland -1.5
Total: 45
Records: MD (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS) / NCST (8-4 SU; 4-8 ATS)
Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sun Bowl Odds

Pittsburgh vs. No. 18 UCLA
Spread: UCLA -4
Total: 60.5
Records: PIT (8-4 SU; 5-7 ATS) / UCLA (9-3 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location: Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
TV / Time: 2 p.m. ET | CBS

Gator Bowl Odds

No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina
Spread: Notre Dame -5.5
Total: 53.5
Records : ND (8-4 SU; 6-6 ATS) / SC (8-4 SU; 7-5 ATS)
Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
TV/ Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Arizona Bowl Odds

Ohio vs. Wyoming
Spread: Ohio -3
Total: 44
Records: OHIO (9-4 SU; 9-4 ATS) / WYO (7-5 SU; 6-6 ATS)
Location : Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
TV / Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl Odds

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson
Spread : Clemson -4
Total: 63
Records: TEN (10-2 SU; 9-3 ATS) / CLE (11-2 SU; 7-6 ATS)
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
TV / Time: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl Odds

Iowa vs. Kentucky
Spread: Kentucky -3
Total: 31.5
Records: IOWA (7-5 SU; 7-5 ATS) / UK (7-5 SU; 8-4 ATS)
Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.)
TV/ Time: 12 p.m. ET | ABC

Allstate Sugar Bowl Odds

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas State
Spread: Alabama -5
Total: 55
Records: ALA (10-2 SU; 6-6 ATS) / KSU (10-3 SU; 9-3-1 ATS)
Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)
TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Odds

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan
Spread: Michigan -9
Total: 59.5
Records: TCU (12-1 SU; 9-3-1 ATS) / MICH (13-0 SU; 8-4–1 ATS)
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
TV / Time: 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Odds

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia
Spread: Georgia-6.5
Total: 61.5
Records: OSU (11-1 SU; 5-6-1 ATS) / UGA (13-0 SU; 7-6 ATS)
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)
TV/ Time: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl Odds

No. 24 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Spread: Pick’Em
Total: 45
Records: MSST (8-4 SU; 6-5-1 ATS) / ILL (8-4 SU; 8-4 ATS)
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
TV / Time: 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Citrus Bowl Odds

No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue
Spread: LSU -6.5
Records: LSU (9-4 SU; 7-6 ATS) / (PUR 8-5 SU; 5-8 ATS)
Total: 56
Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV / Time: 1 p.m. ET | ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic Odds

No. 8 USC (-2.5) vs. No. 14 Tulane
Spread: USC -2.5
Total: 64
Records: USC (11-2 SU; 8-5 ATS) / TUL (11-2 SU; 11-2 ATS)
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
TV / Time: 1 p.m. ET | ESPN

Rose Bowl Game Odds

No. 7 Utah (-2) vs. No. 9 Penn State
Spread: Utah -2
Total: 52
Records: UTAH (10-3 SU; 8-5 ATS) / (PSU 10-2 SU; 9-3 ATS)
Location: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
TV / Time: 5 p.m. ET | ESPN

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

