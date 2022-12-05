Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Schumer gives remarks following Warnock win in Georgia
Senate Majority Leader Schumer will give remarks Wednesday following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats...
WATCH LIVE: What the Georgia runoff election results mean
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff...
Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
WATCH: White House holds news briefing following Warnock Senate race win in Georgia
The White House is celebrating the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock in the swing-state Georgia. Watch the briefing in the player above. “This is going to give us a little bit more of that breathing room to get things done, to continue to move forward with what the American people want,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. “What the American people want is they want to continue the agenda that the president had the last two years.”
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears case that could give state legislatures more power over elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. Listen to the hearing in the player above. In arguments Wednesday, both liberal and conservative members...
Arizona certifies 2022 election results despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
Oregon court places hold on state’s gun law, state to appeal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by...
Maryland becomes latest state to ban TikTok use in government
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
Trial ordered for 5 men involved in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with the providing material support count.
Same-sex couples still wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples’ constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
WATCH: Biden visits Arizona semiconductor site, highlights job growth
PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Watch the event in...
Appeals court panel allows New York to keep enforcing new gun law
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on...
Amid explosion of illegal marijuana production, Oregon looks to toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
Arrested polygamous leader had 20 wives including some minors, FBI says
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more traveled...
