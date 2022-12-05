ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: What the Georgia runoff election results mean

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday are deciding the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This year’s runoff...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: White House holds news briefing following Warnock Senate race win in Georgia

The White House is celebrating the re-election of Sen. Raphael Warnock in the swing-state Georgia. Watch the briefing in the player above. “This is going to give us a little bit more of that breathing room to get things done, to continue to move forward with what the American people want,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. “What the American people want is they want to continue the agenda that the president had the last two years.”
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Arizona certifies 2022 election results despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to...
ARIZONA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Maryland becomes latest state to ban TikTok use in government

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
MARYLAND STATE
PBS NewsHour

Trial ordered for 5 men involved in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with the providing material support count.
MICHIGAN STATE
PBS NewsHour

Same-sex couples still wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples’ constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
OKLAHOMA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

