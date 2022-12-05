ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Richard Sherman Says Baker Mayfield Doesn't ‘Make Sense Anywhere’

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The former NFL cornerback had an extreme answer for where the quarterback should land.

The Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield Monday morning gives the quarterback a chance to latch on to a team for the rest of the season. And while there are obvious teams that could try to upgrade at quarterback, including the 49ers, one former NFL player doesn’t think Mayfield provides an upgrade.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated , Richard Sherman questioned who would want to add Mayfield to their team as a starter.

“I don’t think he makes sense anywhere,” he said. “I’m sure he can back somebody up, but people give too many opportunities to these quarterbacks because they got picked in the first round.”

After a solid start to his career, Mayfield has failed to live up to the hype of a No. 1 overall pick in the past two years. This season, after being traded to Carolina, Mayfield went 1–5 as a starter with six touchdown passes and six interceptions in six games started.

Someone will probably give Mayfield another opportunity due to his age and draft pedigree. However, Sherman, who was critical of the hype surrounding Jets quarterback Zach Wilson earlier this season, doesn’t think where a player is drafted should decide whether a team signs that player.

“I’m sure somebody will give him another opportunity because he went so high in the draft, but I wouldn’t,” Sherman said.

